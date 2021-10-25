Why is the use of drugs and resulting overdoses increasing?

The continuing surge in drug overdoses, including fatalities, combined with the recent public alert issued by Halton Police, worry residents in our town. Mental Health and Addiction Medicine Specialists highlight drug use as a highly preferred mode for diversion among socially isolated individuals during the global pandemic.

It can be noted that August saw 34 cases of drug overdoses across the region this year, one of the highest so far in any month in 2021. Of these, 15 occurred in Oakville. In addition, The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) issued a Public Alert after responding to five drug poisonings on the night of Oct 21-22, which they maintained was the 'largest cluster of suspected overdose-related calls since the beginning of the pandemic'. Some of the overdoses also led to the death of victims from across the region, including Oakville. More than half of these overdoses were caused by Fentanyl, an opioid "up to 100 times stronger than morphine."

Experts' take on Fentanyl

Dr. Sheldon Hershkop, Director of Oakville Treatment Center and Mississauga Treatment Center, shared his concern, "We have patients coming in with news of a drug overdose death of someone close to them so often these days." Explaining the continuing spike in drug overdoses, he cited that street drugs, including Fentanyl, are now more readily available. "The users find drugs as a most sought-after coping mechanism to deal with challenges or crises. Unfortunately, drugs defeat the purpose and make the situation worse, he added. Also, an addiction medicine specialist, Dr. Hershkop, emphasized the importance of accessible public health measures, including social workers, frontline workers, and dedicated helplines and therapies as alternatives to navigate this crisis.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health alerts that "Because fentanyl is so strong, the difference between a dose that will get you high and a dose that can kill you is minimal." CAMH also explains that street Fentanyl is "often sold as a powder or a pill, or cut into (mixed with) drugs such as heroin or cocaine. This type of Fentanyl is usually sold as another substance, so people swallow, snort or inject it without identifying it. Many overdoses have occurred because people did not know that what they were taking was contaminated with Fentanyl."

Tips to Remember

GSA and 911: HRPS continue to educate locals about the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA), which allows the police to take a "harm reduction approach to address drug overdose crisis in our region and encourage people to seek help. "The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides an exemption of charges of simple possession of a controlled substance, and a myriad of other related charges for people, who call 911 for themselves or another victim of an overdose, as well as anyone who is at the scene when emergency help arrives," Halton Police highlights.

Naloxone: Timely intervention of the police and the bystanders' prompt response have helped reverse the overdose in many cases. It is thus always advisable to carry naloxone, a drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. To procure Naloxone free-of-charge in Halton, you can contact Halton Region clinics in Acton, Burlington, Georgetown, Milton and Oakville and Halton Region Needle Exchange Program (Exchange Works). For more information on free Naloxone kits, you can visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/where-get-free-naloxone-kit.