Women suffering abuse surges in Halton

Shelter and support services in Halton are in high demand as calls from women in distress have surged since the global pandemic hit. Enhanced priority on organizational wellness to help the stressed staff and continuing virtual services will remain crucial for all these organizations in a post-COVID era.

Halton Women's Place has received more than 400 calls for help from women suffering sexual, financial and emotional abuse so far in 2021. It has been running two shelters for women and their children fleeing their woes at 50% to 70% capacity since COVID-19 began.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, its communal spaces are closed now, and additional services are unavailable. Virtual groups for support and public education launched during the pandemic will continue to run because of the outreach and flexible setting.

"COVID has pushed us forward. We try to make the victims feel comfortable by introducing creative ways for human interaction," Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director, said. She also pointed out that crisis support calls went down during lockdowns as abusers watched the victims at all times. Many women also feel apprehensive of communal living in shelters during lockdowns, she reflected.

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS of Halton) has recorded a 300% surge in crisis support calls since the pandemic began. SAVIS offers confidential and one-on-one crisis counselling services to victims of sexual assault, free of charge.

About 44 active volunteers have been running 186 shifts per month to meet the ever-rising demand for help. As a result, monthly debriefs and destress sessions have become essential to restoring the staff's mental health.

Counselling for sexual assault continues to be online for now. Later this year, a hybrid model will be introduced for service delivery so that the benefits of virtual settings can be enjoyed by people if chosen. Shelagh Nuttall, Fund Development Manager, appreciated the community's generosity, mentioning the success of their virtual fundraisers.

Much like the other support service providers in the region, the Women's Center of Halton also saw an increasing number of Peer-to-Peer crisis calls. The waitlist of women seeking counselling services for abuse and trauma also increased during the past one and a half years.

More than ever, women sought employment counselling and free legal advice. They also requested food and clothing. Thankfully, the volunteer support also went up, churning out about 775 volunteer hours from January to May 2021.

"The virtual groups are the second-best options and will continue to be of use to many," Kate Holmes, Executive director, reflected.