YMCA of Oakville is more accessible

The YMCA of Oakville received a $51,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant program, designed by OTF, helps the non-profit sector rebound and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The grant enhances accessibility and Association for Ontario with Disabilities Act (AODA) compliance at the Peter Gilgan Family YMCA.

"The YMCA is very important to the people of Oakville,” said MPP Stephen Crawford. "As we recover from the effects of a worldwide pandemic, government’s investment will help not only the YMCA, but it will make a significant difference in the health and emotional well-being of the Oakville community.”

Specifically, the grant helped the YMCA of Oakville retrofit and automate 13 doors throughout the facility, ensuring safe and accessible entry to program areas, washrooms and change rooms on the main and second floors of the building. The YMCA also replaced its EXIT signage.

These retrofits ensure that YMCA members, especially those with mobility challenges and visual impairment, can safely access all of the program areas and exits throughout the facility. Ensuring accessibility is one way to remove potential barriers to physical activity and promote health and fitness to all.

“We understand the need for meeting AODA compliance standards to ensure that our facility is accessible for all community members. Now more than ever, our mission is to ensure that everyone in the community can enhance their health, mind, body and spirit through barrier-free participation at the YMCA of Oakville,” said Kyle Barber, CEO of the YMCA of Oakville.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario. For more information: otf.ca