Young girls in Oakville at high risk for human trafficking due to Covid-imposed social isolation and school closures

Support service providers and mental health professionals worry that prolonged social isolation, in-person school closures and increased access to online platforms have put young females, including children, at high risk for human trafficking in our town. Interestingly, experts in the field highlight that grooming and psychological manipulation of the victim, two pre-requisites of forced sexual services, are done long before a victim is compelled into the activity.

As we inch towards post-Covid normal times, all agree that open conversations, information sessions in schools and knowledge of the resources available should be the first step in addressing the concerns related to human trafficking in our town.

Rebecca Burrows, a Registered Psychotherapist in Halton Region, explained, “Vulnerability has always been a concern. Many of the highlighted issues related to at-risk females include family dynamics and support and lower socioeconomic status, which has become a larger concern due to school closures.” Providing support to survivors of sexual and domestic violence for a long time now, she confirmed that the reports related to exploitation have increased in the past 16 months. Reporting itself has also become difficult with lockdowns and restrictions on movement, she added.

Drawing from her experiences, Rebecca highlighted that one of the most reported cases she receives is meeting new friends online, perpetrators relying on the vulnerability of the isolation young girls may be experiencing and offering them companionship during the unprecedented times of the pandemic. “These perpetrators are often referred to as Romeo pimps who lure young girls into a fictional romantic relationship, which in truth is manipulation,” she mentioned. Rebecca also points that female-to-female connections under the guise of developing friendships should also be perceived with caution.

Officials of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) of Halton maintain that the number of sexual abuse-related crisis calls has not increased during the pandemic. However, its Anti-Human Trafficking Program staff strongly believe that children and young girls are highly targeted for grooming during long periods of social isolation, commonly faced during the lockdown. One employee of SAVIS, under the condition of anonymity, mentioned many young victims of human trafficking in Oakville get attracted to the pimps, who are mostly older males, because of their loneliness and lack of communication channel with parents.

Silvia Samsa, Executive Director of SAVIS, said, “Many young female residents of Oakville are victims of human trafficking and are receiving our services now. We know it from our work in the community that rich socioeconomic background does not make a girl less vulnerable to these crimes.” She also emphasized that online information sessions delivered by SAVIS educators through virtual schools during the pandemic lack the engagement factor. “We are hopeful that with reopening of in-person learning, we can recreate that human connection with the young population.”

Mental health professionals suggest that parents need to be aware of their children’s internet use, paying close attention to “new friends” or new language (“slang”) their children might be suddenly exhibiting. Other red flags or signs to note can be a sudden increase in new and expensive purchases, increased cellphone use, or the usage of a second cellphone, and changes in mood or behaviour.

Halton Police highlight that people one knows might be vulnerable to sex trafficking if they:

Have an unstable living situation

Lack a strong supportive network

Are runaways or otherwise homeless

Struggle with self-esteem

Have a history of sexual abuse

Suffer from substance dependency or addiction

Halton police also request people to call 9-1-1 or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 if they suspect someone is being trafficked.