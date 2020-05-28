// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:00 am  ·  0 Comments

Oakville implementing Commercial Recovery Initiative
Last summer the patio on Kerr Street run by Maro's Bistro was a destination, and is expected to return once the Province's gives the restaurants the ability to open.

Photo credit: Maro's Bistro

On Monday afternoon (May 25) Town Council unanimously passed a motion to implement the Commercial Recovery Initiative that will permit commercial services outdoors, including expanded patio service when the Provincial order is lifted; along with other measures to help local businesses. 

The measures in the Commercial Recovery Initiative will support the town-wide reopening of commercial businesses in a practical manner that supports the safety of the community, employees and members of the public.

Town Council and Oakville’s Economic Task Force are working proactively to identify opportunities to support small businesses and restaurants. Converting available outdoor space to allow customers to shop or dine, while following proper physical distancing, will restore confidence in in-person shopping and dining when the provincial order allows restaurants to restore their full services.

In line with recommendations from our local BIAs, the Town will also be waiving the municipal portion of patio and bistro application fees. We know restaurants have been among the hardest hit as a result of the emergency order relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to do everything we can to support our local restaurants who are an essential part of our community and local economy.

I will also be writing to the Province to request that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission start processing applications in anticipation of provincial restrictions being lifted, streamline its application process and waive any provincial fees for restaurants and small businesses.

This is just one of the initiatives, I, Town Council, Town Staff and the Economic Task Force have been working on as we plan recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

