Oakville Male Senior Arrested for Sexual Assault

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are conducting a case concerning a male Oakville senior arrested for sexual assault. He was arrested yesterday after an investigation into a historical sexual assault.

On August 5, 2020, members of the Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit (C.A.S.A.) arrested a 63-year-old Oakville man. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

This assault took place in Oakville in 2013. At the time of the offence, he was employed as a driving instructor and the 18 year-old victim was his student.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims. He worked at the Leaders Driving School which was located at 50-A Lakeshore Rd. West in Oakville.

Leaders Driving School is no longer in business. Police, however, believe the arrested man may have continued to teach in the Oakville area after its closure.

Halton Police is encouraging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Constable Mark Werner of the Halton Regional Police Service, C.A.S.A. unit. Werner is reachable at 905-465-8747.

This is the second arrest regarding a sexual assault in Oakville this week.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

