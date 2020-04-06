Oakville Man Arrested for Arson and Weapons Offences

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

​In the early morning of Friday, April 3, 2020 a planter’s box in the vestibule of an apartment building located at 2185 Marine Drive, Oakville was set on fire.

This apartment has 188 units and 172 residents, the majority of which are seniors. Fortunately, no one was injured, due in large part to the concrete construction of a nearby overhang.

On April 4, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service arrested and charged a 20 year-old man from Oakville. A search warrant was executed at his residence and a number of items were seized including prohibited weapons. Police will not be disclosing further information about the weapons and evidence seized.

A 20 year old man from Oakville has been charged with:

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (x 2)

Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition

Mischief Under $5000

FTC Probation Order (x14)

Anyone with information with regards to this incident is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 extension 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something?” Contact “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

People charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The name of the suspect is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

