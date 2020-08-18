Oakville Man Charged with Child Luring Online

Todd Martin is a detective for the Halton Regional Police. He works in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Halton Regional Police Service arrested a 50 year old Oakville man today for possible child luring. His charge is attempting to lure children online via social media, including Instagram.

Halton Police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) made the arrest earlier today, Tuesday August 18, 2020.

The I.C.E. Unit was made aware of a male that created multiple online accounts on a social media messaging app in attempts to communicate repeatedly with several children under the age of 18. The incidents occurred between January and April, 2020.

Police say the accused uses Instagram and utilizes several user names. Some names include Beasley8163, beasley2045, joe_heather101, samp.lant1, joescotts1003, davi.dsommer, dav.id9102, jeffm_ack101 and timw.ilson.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the 50 year old Oakville male is being charged with:

Luring a Child

Two counts of Criminal Harassment

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Martin at 905-465-8983. You can also contact Detective Constable Kathy Walker at 905-465-8986 of the Halton Regional Police Child Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers.” Their number is 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

