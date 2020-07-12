Oakville Man spits in a police officer’s face

At approximately 6:50 PM on Saturday evening (July 11, 2020) Halton Regional Police Service officers were called to the area of 2325 Trafalgar Road (Oak Park Blvd) in Oakville, Ontario. They were responding to a report of an intoxicated male.

The man was yelling and swearing at people passing by. He was reportedly drinking from an open can of beer as well as sticking his head into people’s vehicles.

Officers located the man in the area of Iroquois Shore Road and Trafalgar Road, a block north of the QEW by Oakville Place. The male proceeded to assault a police officer, and was subsequently arrested. Once in custody, the man spat directly into the face of an officer, and continued to fight.

A 32 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Cause Disturbance

Fail to Comply with Probation

Public Intoxication

The man was held for a bail hearing.

How to submit witness information

Anyone with information with regards to this incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) On Duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 extension 2210.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Assault, Halton Regional Police