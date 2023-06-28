Oakville man wins $140,000 lottery

× Expand OLG

An Oakville man won second prize in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, winning just under $140,000.

Donald Gonsalves won a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $139,752.10 in the June 10, 2023 Lotto 6/49 prize draw. He picked up his prize in Toronto last week, seen above.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K gas station on Sixth Line in Oakville.

Lotto 6/49 say they "offer players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play."

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

Congratulations Donald!