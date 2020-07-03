Oakville man Yasser Albaz finally reunited with family

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

The family of Yasser Ahmed Albaz announced Thursday, that Yasser had arrived home from Egypt that morning, after a year and a half of detainment at Tora Prison.

Yasser Albaz is an engineer and businessman who lives in Oakville with his family. He is a dual citizen of Canada and Egypt. He was arrested without a warrant at Cairo Airport in February 2019.

On June 11, the Albaz family received word that Yasser had developed symptoms of COVID-19. Another prisoner had recently died of the disease. Tora Prison is notoriously crowded and has very little sanitation.

The Albaz family began protesting outside the offices of Federal MPs immediately. They asked that someone from the government intervene with Egyptian authorities on behalf of Yasser in order to secure his release and assure that he received adequate medical care. Communities across Canada organized behind them, adding more voices to the demand for immediate action from the Prime Minister.

The first few protests targeted local MPs like Anita Anand, Karina Gould and Bardish Chagger. After the first weekend of protests, Trudeau was asked about Yasser’s case in one of his morning press conferences. His response was very vague. Furthermore, he neglected to mention Yasser by name at all, much to the disappointment of the Albaz family.

That following Wednesday, the family organized a protest outside of the Prime Minister’s office. Through social media and in-person demonstrations, they kept constant pressure on the government. The project was usually spearheaded by one of Yasser’s daughters, Amal, a journalist and public-speaker. Amal spoke at the protests and did interviews with many major news outlets including CTV and Global News.

After weeks of protest action from the family, Trudeau was once again asked about Yasser’s case at a press conference last Thursday. This time however, Trudeau acknowledged Yasser by name and said he discussed the case directly on a phone call with the Egyptian president the previous day.

Amal Albaz announced on Facebook yesterday that Yasser had been released by the Egyptian authorities and arrived back at Pearson Airport that morning.

“Our family’s ordeal is finally coming to an end,” she said on Facebook. “We are forever grateful for each and every person who supported our family.”

Amal went on to say that her father’s condition has deteriorated significantly. Her and her family’s priority for the next little while will be seeking medical attention and spending time together for the first time in a long time.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Minister Anita Anand, Ambassador Jess Dutton, and supportive members of parliament and government staff,” Amal wrote.

“We ask that he [Yasser Albaz] be given time to quietly heal from this ordeal and spend quality time with his family.”

