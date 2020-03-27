Oakville Meals on Wheels receives $20K gift

Advertisement

A quiet gift speaks volumes – Oakville Meals on Wheels announced today its receipt of a generous donation of $20,000 from an Oakville family who wishes to remain anonymous. The donation will be used to fund a program to explore the food preferences and nutrition needs of some of Oakville’s varied and culturally diverse communities.

Comfort Food: Increasing Cultural and Dietary Meal Offerings is a project which has long been in the works but has had minimal advancement due to limited resources. Comfort Food recognizes that culturally appropriate food is not only a significant factor in proper nutrition, but also of inclusion and belonging. Through this project we will work with community partners to ensure that our meal selections are diverse, nutritious, and reflective of our community’s food tastes and dietary needs.

“This donation will allow us to finally move this project forward and achieve our goal of better serving those for whom comfort food is not North American fare, but rather ethnic foods. This project is for the individual who has food sensitivities or special needs, for the vegetarian who wants more than mixed vegetables, for the person who longs for the smell of curry bubbling on the stove, “ says Michelle Nichols, manager of client services at Oakville Meals on Wheels. “We are so grateful for the generosity of this Oakville family. Their donation brings home the fact that Oakville Meals on Wheels is a program for the community, supported by the community. This quiet gift truly does speak volumes and will enhance the quality of life of so many.”

From its humble roots in 1976, Oakville Meals on Wheels has grown into a community mainstay delivering fresh, nutritious, and delicious mid-day meals to adults of all ages and from all walks of life who struggle to meet a basic human need. In four decades of operations, Oakville Meals on Wheels has delivered more than 1,000,000 fresh and locally prepared lunches and provided important well-being checks that give families and caregivers peace of mind. Serving as a critical touchpoint, its volunteers—the organization’s driving force—never leave a door unanswered and follow up if there are any concerns, whether it is a resident’s thermostat that isn’t working in the cold of winter or alerting family that their loved one’s health is deteriorating.

”The services we provide are a lifeline for many of our neighbours of Oakville, and the need is rapidly increasing,” says Bob Griesbach, Board Chair of Oakville Meals on Wheels “Together, we can keep our neighbours well-nourished, feeling safer and more connected to our community as they age.”

For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the vulnerable people in Oakville, visit www.oakvillemealsonwheels.com.

Press Release provided by Oakville Meals on Wheels

