Oakville moves to Stage 2 on Friday, June 19

Today the province announced that Oakville and all of Halton will be allowed to enter next Stage of the re-opening framework. Mayor Burton along with Regional Chair Gary Carr had pushed for this last week when the province decided not to allow the region to move to Stage 2.

Halton had exceeded the provincial guidelines for re-opening last week, but it was felt that due to Oakville’s proximity to Toronto and Peel that it would be unwise to allow the region to move to the next stage.

The guidelines included:

Lower COVID-19 transmission rates

Sufficient hospital capacity

Increased testing capacity

Ability to rapidly contact trace new cases

Additional regions allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. are:

Durham Region Health Department;

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;

Halton Region Health Department;

Hamilton Public Health Services;

Lambton Health Unit;

Niagara Region Public Health Department; and

York Region Public Health Services.

These regions are in addition to the 24 public health regions that entered Stage 2 on June 12, 2020. Before opening, business owners need to review the workplace safety guidelines and public health advice.

The three regions that will remain in Stage 1

Peel Public Health;

Toronto Public Health; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Places that can open in Stage 2

“Opening more regions of Ontario is another positive sign that we are making steady progress in our collective efforts to contain this deadly virus,” said Minister Elliott. “As many more Ontarians begin to work, shop and interact with others, it’s never been more important that we continue to follow public health advice, especially physical distancing with anyone outside of our social circle, so we can soon successfully and safely move into Stage 3.”

Stage 3 will allow the reopening most remaining workplaces and community spaces, while carefully and gradually lifting restrictions. Public health advice and workplace safety guidance will remain in place and available. Large public gatherings will continue to be restricted.

All Ontarians must continue to follow public health advice, including practising physical distancing, wearing a face covering if physical distancing is a challenge, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you think you have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has COVID‑19, get tested.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health and health experts will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation to advise when public health restrictions can be gradually loosened or if they need to be tightened.

