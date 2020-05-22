Oakville MPP’s host Small Business Roundtable

Damian Rostoski is the legislative assistant to Oakville's Member of Provincial Parliament Stephen Crawford, and president of the Ontario PC Campus Association.

On Friday, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, Prabmeet Sarkaria, along Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, and Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford hosted a virtual roundtable to hear from the small business community in Oakville on how to respond to COVID-19 and help main street rebound.

“It is critical that communities across Ontario have a chance to provide their insights and feedback to the provincial government as we continue our roadmap to recovery, this is why I am very pleased Minister Sarkaria was able to hear from our community,” said Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos.

“Small businesses in Oakville are vital to our communities and our local economy – whether it is the retail store in Glen Abbey or the bakery in Kerr Village. Understanding the problems small businesses face is necessary for detailing our recovery plan,” said Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford.

“Our small business owners know better than anyone what it takes to create jobs, jumpstart growth, and get our economy moving again this is why it is vitally important to draw on their strengths, expertise and know-how” said Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Minister, Prabmeet Sarkaria.

Friday’s virtual roundtable gave Oakville’s small business community to participate in the government-wide effort to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic and provided local business owners to identify specific challenges and potential solutions for the government to consider.

Minister Sarkaria is one of the members of Ontario’s Jobs and Recovery Committee which is tasked with developing the staged action plan on how to move Ontario forward as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Feedback from this and other provincial roundtables will help inform that committee and its necessary and critical work ahead.

Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee Member

Rod Phillips, Chair, Minister of Finance

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance for Small Businesses

See how your organization can help fight COVID-19

Information and advice to help your business navigate the economy during COVID-19

