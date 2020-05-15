Oakville prepares to open amenities

Advertisement

Following the Premier’s announcement on Thursday, allowing seasonal services and activities to reopen, the town will begin to reopen more amenities this weekend and early next week, ensuring proper safety protocols are in place. Premier Doug Ford stated that all reopenings are contingent on health indicators continuing to show progress.

“We understand that re-opening town amenities is something everyone is looking forward to, but we must do it carefully and with the proper protocols in place. Our recovery process is underway and we are carefully reviewing each service as we bring it back to ensure the safety of both staff and the public. Our approach to slowly reopen services will align with the Province’s gradual phased-in approach, following all public health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

Marinas

Marinas and boat storage yards will reopen on Saturday for boat owners to tend to their boats and prepare for the coming season. Public handwashing stations have been installed in both locations and it is recommended that boat owners wear a mask.

Boat launch

The Bronte public boat launch ramp will also open on Saturday. The Shipyard Park boat launch at the Oakville harbor will reopen in early June as we work to put stored boats and docks back in the water.

Sports facilities

Safety protocols for facilities such as tennis and pickleball courts are being prepared next week to ensure reopening is done in the safest and most responsible way for the town and the community. The town will work with our sport organization partners to ensure there are plans in place to meet provincial guidelines and their sport governing body’s requirements. Members of sports organizations are encouraged to contact their local club about their plans to reopen.

Other services

The town has already successfully reopened park greenspaces, community gardens and town-owned cemeteries. While greenspace is open, park parking lots remain closed to encourage people to stay in the neighborhood and to help prevent overcrowding at some of our larger parks. This will be reviewed as we consider additional phased opening of park uses.

What’s closed

Town amenities and spaces that remain closed at this time under provincial emergency order, include:

playgrounds and play structures (e.g. swings, slides, climbers)

outdoor exercise equipment

sports fields such as soccer fields, baseball diamonds, basketball courts

leash-free dog parks

park parking lots

skateboard parks

benches, picnic tables and shelters

public washrooms

town recreation centres and their parking lots – including swimming pools and skating rinks

While amenities reopen, the province’s emergency order is still in effect which means

the town’s Physical Distancing By-law continues to apply on all public property. We remind residents, when out:

Keep two metres away from others – about the length of a hockey stick

Move to the right on pathways to make room for others to pass safely

Take your garbage home whenever possible

When you return home, wash your hands with soap and water

In addition, in an effort to encourage physical distancing regulations this holiday weekend, the town is not issuing any permits for fireworks.

“Council and I recognize this will be a very different Victoria Day weekend for all of us,” said Mayor Burton. “We all love fireworks, but we need to continue to stay safe. Please don’t set them off in our parks or on public property.”

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Bronte Harbour, Golf Courses, Marinas, May 15 2020, Oakville Harbour, Pickle Ball Courts, tennis courts