Oakville Public Library branches re-open tomorrow

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On Thursday August 13, 2020 the majority of Oakville Public Library branches open to the public after a several month pandemic shut down. There will be noticeable changes in order to keep the community and staff safe.

Oakville Public Library Branches opening August 13

Central – 120 Navy Street

Glen Abbey – 1415 Third Line (Glen Abbey Community Centre)

Iroquois Ridge – 1051 Glenashton (Iroquois Ridge Community Centre)

Sixteen Mile – 3070 Neyagawa (Sixteen Mile Sport Complex)

Woodside – 1274 Rebecca

Branches only offering contactless takeouts and returns:

Clearview – 1148 Winston Churchill

White Oaks – 1070 McCraney E.

What you can expect at the library:

Open 5 days a week

In-branch browsing

Self-checkouts

Ability to pick-up holds without an appointment

Library Takeout for contactless pickups

Extended returns hours at book drops

Public computer access and related services

Library card registration*

*includes upgrading digital access only library cards to full-service library cards

New opening hours

Central, Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge and Woodside

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Sixteen Mile

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Library returns:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 am to 7 pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 9 am to 5 pm

What you still can’t do

In-person programs

Room rentals

Group gatherings within branch

Access to in-branch children’s toys (Tinker toys, board games, etc.)

As with all indoor spaces in Halton, face masks are mandatory while visiting any branch of the Oakville Public Library. The branches will be implementing safety protocols to keep visitors and staff safe, which will include physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

Tags:

coronavirus, Oakville Public Library