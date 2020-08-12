Oakville Public Library branches re-open tomorrow

By Nolan A Machan
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 6:00 am · 0 Comments
On Thursday August 13, 2020 the majority of Oakville Public Library branches open to the public after a several month pandemic shut down. There will be noticeable changes in order to keep the community and staff safe.
Central – 120 Navy Street
Glen Abbey – 1415 Third Line (Glen Abbey Community Centre)
Iroquois Ridge – 1051 Glenashton (Iroquois Ridge Community Centre)
Sixteen Mile – 3070 Neyagawa (Sixteen Mile Sport Complex)
Woodside – 1274 Rebecca
Branches only offering contactless takeouts and returns:
Clearview – 1148 Winston Churchill
White Oaks – 1070 McCraney E.
*includes upgrading digital access only library cards to full-service library cards
New opening hours
Central, Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge and Woodside
Sixteen Mile
Library returns:
As with all indoor spaces in Halton, face masks are mandatory while visiting any branch of the Oakville Public Library. The branches will be implementing safety protocols to keep visitors and staff safe, which will include physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning.