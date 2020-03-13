Oakville Recreation & Culture facilities close due to COVID-19

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Although the Town of Oakville has been advised that the risk is low in Halton, we are taking preventative measures to protect our residents and reduce the spread of the virus.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 13 at 6 p.m. until April 5, all Oakville Recreation and Culture facilities will close. All recreation and culture registered programs, drop-in programs, services, events and rentals are cancelled. All Community Use of School rentals are also cancelled.

“Although we have been advised that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low in Halton, we are implementing preventative measures to protect our residents and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Jane Clohecy, Acting CAO for the Town of Oakville. “The situation with COVID-19 is evolving quickly. The health and well-being our residents is our top priority.”

Oakville Recreation and Culture policy changes and refunds

Oakville Recreation and Culture has also relaxed some cancellation and refund policies until further notice to allow clients more flexibility in making the best decision possible for themselves, their family or their organization.

Refunds for cancelled program dates will be automatically issued to all Recreation and Culture programs participants without penalty.

All Recreation and Culture memberships will be extended by the length of the closure.

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts will offer refunds to ticket buyers for all events between now and April 5. Rental clients with events scheduled between now and April 5 will also be refunded without penalty.

Facility rental permits will be amended to reflect the dates affected by the facility closures and credits placed on accounts.

Please contact Facility Booking at 905-815-2000 with any questions about withdrawals, cancellations or refunds.

“We recognize the impact these closures will have on families and facility users, but believe the safety of our community takes precedence,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We will continue to adjust our operations according to the recommendations of health authorities.”

The three-week closure will impact the following Town of Oakville facilities:

Glen Abbey Community Centre

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre

River Oaks Community Centre

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Joshua’s Creek Arenas

Kinoak Arena

Maple Grove Arena

Centennial Pool

White Oaks Pool

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Oakville Museum

Oakville Galleries

Nottinghill Youth Centre

The town has implemented additional actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas in all town facilities, libraries, and transit buses.

Provided hand sanitizers in all town facilities.

Posted COVID-19 information in high traffic areas and digital communications.

Should you have questions about withdrawals, cancellations or refunds, please contact Facility Booking at 905-815-2000.

We’re also asking residents to avoid coming to Town Hall if possible. Many services can be accessed on ServiceOakville Online or by calling 905-845-6601.

For more information on the town’s response to COVID-19, and full details on facility closures and refund policies, visit our COVID-19 information page.

