Oakville Recreation & Culture facilities close due to COVID-19

By Town of Oakville
Friday, March 13, 2020 4:15 pm · 0 Comments
Although the Town of Oakville has been advised that the risk is low in Halton, we are taking preventative measures to protect our residents and reduce the spread of the virus.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 13 at 6 p.m. until April 5, all Oakville Recreation and Culture facilities will close. All recreation and culture registered programs, drop-in programs, services, events and rentals are cancelled. All Community Use of School rentals are also cancelled.
“Although we have been advised that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low in Halton, we are implementing preventative measures to protect our residents and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Jane Clohecy, Acting CAO for the Town of Oakville. “The situation with COVID-19 is evolving quickly. The health and well-being our residents is our top priority.”
Oakville Recreation and Culture has also relaxed some cancellation and refund policies until further notice to allow clients more flexibility in making the best decision possible for themselves, their family or their organization.
Please contact Facility Booking at 905-815-2000 with any questions about withdrawals, cancellations or refunds.
“We recognize the impact these closures will have on families and facility users, but believe the safety of our community takes precedence,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We will continue to adjust our operations according to the recommendations of health authorities.”
The three-week closure will impact the following Town of Oakville facilities:
The town has implemented additional actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
We’re also asking residents to avoid coming to Town Hall if possible. Many services can be accessed on ServiceOakville Online or by calling 905-845-6601.
For more information on the town’s response to COVID-19, and full details on facility closures and refund policies, visit our COVID-19 information page.