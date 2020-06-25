Oakville Reopening Splash Pads and Pools

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Oakville’s splash pads and pools are reopening this summer and residents will soon be cooling off at town-operated facilities. All 19 splash pads will open tomorrow, Friday, June 26. Select pools will begin reopening on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Reopening the town’s splash pads and pools follow the announcement for Stage 2 in Ontario’s Framework for Reopening the Province. Pools that will be reopening on July 13 include Lions, Wedgewood and Falgarwood outdoor pools and Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre’s indoor pool. All pools will open for recreational swims and private lessons only.

“As a swimmer,” says Mayor Rob Burton. “I know how important our pools are to residents. And we know the reopening of splash pads will put a smile on many young faces, too.”

About the reopening, Mayor Burton says “We proactively consulted public health authorities about pools and splash pads. We’re opening these with the health and safety of the community in mind. But I encourage residents to continue to follow all health protocols while using these amenities. That includes physical distancing and proper hand washing.”

Splash Pads Open Tomorrow

All 19 splash pads will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Splash pads are unsupervised and caregivers should ensure that proper physical distancing is taking place at splash pads. While they are inspected daily, staff will not be sanitizing all features or play areas. Residents should wash and/or sanitize their hands after use.

Splash pad locations will post signs indicating health measures and reminders. A list of all Oakville splash pads can be found here.

Changes to come at Reopened Pools

The Town of Oakville will reduce capacity at their outdoor/indoor pools. This will help ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained in compliance with Halton’s, the Lifesaving Society’s and Ontario’s guidelines.

Length and leisure swims will also reduce capacity and shorten times to maximize access. Customers will be asked a verbal health questionnaire before entering the pool. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms cannot enter.

In compliance with guidelines for opening aquatic facilities in this phase, change rooms and access to change areas will not be available. Swimmers must arrive already wearing their bathing attire and leave without changing at the facility. The town suggests bringing an extra towel for the walk or drive home.

Washrooms, however, will remain open. Equipment will not be available for use. Lifejackets will be the only exception, and each will be disinfected between users. All swimmers must leave the facilities after swimming to allow for a thorough cleaning between swim times.

Physical distancing will be in effect. Individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres apart while queuing to enter the pool, on the pool deck, and in the water; however, this does not apply to people who are living together in the same household.

How to Book a Swim

Residents can pre-book their swim times online here starting July 6. There will be no in-person bookings or sales.

Admission is $4 for seniors and youth and $5 for adults. Admission, however, must be purchased online before your scheduled swim. Swimmers requiring support with alternate payment options should call 905-815-2000.

Facilities will not accept activity passes and fitness memberships in July or August. Swim memberships have been cancelled and/or extended until full operations can safely resume. In addition, no complimentary passes or holiday tickets will be accepted.

Limited private swimming lessons will also be offered. Oakville developed the program in consultation with the Lifesaving Society, incorporating strict public health measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Town of Oakville’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of the community and town staff. There is a comprehensive recovery process in place that aligns with the province’s gradual phased-in approach.

Oakville will continue looking to expand programs in a safe and responsible manner as provincial guidelines update. Learn more about the town’s COVID-19 Recovery Program Framework.

