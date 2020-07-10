Oakville resumes issuing Small Events & Sport Permits

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Town of Oakville will issue permits for small events and gatherings at select parks, as well as for limited training or fitness programs by community sport organizations on town sports fields and in indoor recreation facilities. Groups are limited to a maximum of 10, while outdoor weddings will be limited to a maximum of 50.

Until October 31, 2020, the town cancelled large event permits, and the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts will remain closed until to the end of 2020. Visit oakvillecentre.ca for more information.

“As some COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, my Council colleagues and I are pleased to welcome people back to our parks in safe and responsible groups. We must continue to be diligent about following public health guidelines for washing and sanitizing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining physical distance and wearing masks,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Please also remember that at this time, the Government of Ontario has set a maximum of 10 people for group gatherings. These measures will help us keep our curve flat.”

Weddings and Photography Permits

Residents can now apply for an outdoor wedding permit for the following locations:

Butterfly Gazebo in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. The gazebo is located on the west side of the park.

Picnic Shelter 1 at Coronation Park.

Permits for wedding photography will be provided for:

Sport/Fitness Permits

Individual and Small Group Fitness – Parks and Sports Fields

Organizations looking to provide individual or small group (currently a maximum of 10) outdoor fitness or training (e.g. boot camps) can apply for a permit online.

Organized Sport Training

Community Sport Organizations (governed by a Provincial Sport Organization or National Sport Organization) may request access to a town sports field or indoor recreation facility to conduct organized sport training activities.

Only training is permitted at this time. No games or scrimmages are allowed.

Requests must include a return to sport management plan detailing attendance tracking processes, screening protocols, outbreak management and cleaning/sanitization details.

For more information please contact bookafacility@oakville.ca

No Picnic Permits

No permits for picnics will be issued this summer due to the Provincial guidelines for group sizes. (currently a maximum of 10). If you wish to picnic in our parks gatherings can be no more than 10 people. You can NOT use barbecues, grills, fires, and other cooking appliances in any of the town’s parks.

Picnic tables are spaced to allow for physical distancing but remember the tables are NOT sanitized.

Looking Forward

There is a comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Program Framework in place that aligns with the province’s gradual phased-in approach. As provincial guidelines are updated, the town will continue to look for opportunities to expand programming and facility access in a safe and responsible manner.

Tags:

Permits, photography, Special Events, Town of Oakville, Weddings