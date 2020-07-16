Oakville Rotary Clubs name four new Presidents

Advertisement

Four new Presidents have been named to lead Oakville’s Rotary Clubs for the upcoming 12 months. They are Michael Henry, Rotary Club of Oakville, Catherine Whittaker, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Ahmed Ezzat, Rotary Club of Oakville West, and Jananee Savuntharanathan, Rotary Passport Club South.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way.

Meet Oakville’s newest Rotary Clubs presidents!

About Michael Henry

Oakville’s first Rotary Club began 95 years ago as the Rotary Club of Oakville. Its newest President is Michael Henry. A retired Professional Engineer, with a sales and marketing background, he has been a Rotarian for 3 ½ years. He not only ‘found’ Rotary in retirement, but also achieved a lifelong dream of getting his pilot’s licence.

The Rotary Club of Oakville will be celebrating its Centennial in 5 years and has built a strong legacy of service in Oakville since 1925. “As President for the next year, I hope to continue to build this legacy in spite of the challenges presented by the current pandemic including fundraising and maintaining a strong club even when we are unable to meet in person,” says Henry.

About Jananee Savuntharanathan

Jananee Savuntharanathan, President of the Rotary Passport Club South, Oakville’s newest club has been an official Rotarian for two years, but her Rotary journey started nine years ago when she joined her high school Interact Club. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (2018) from the University of Toronto specializing in Management and currently works in Operations as an Area Manager at Amazon Canada.

“As one of the youngest Rotary Presidents in the world, my goal is to encourage younger membership and leadership within Rotary Clubs” stated Savuntharanathan.

About Ahmed Ezzat

A married father of two university students, Ahmed Ezzat, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West has been an active member in all three levels of Rotary. He started in his high school Interact Club, moving on to Rotaract as a university student and young professional and then joined Rotary as his family matured.

Ahmed, a CPA, practiced public accounting and internal audits for many years and is currently Finance Manager at a Regional Health care service provider. To quote the most famous Rotarian, Paul Harris, “This is a changing world: we must be prepared to change with it.”

“(That’s) never more true, then during this pandemic when our club must cope and adapt to all the changes happening around us without losing our focus of who we are and what we do” added Ezzat.

About Cathy Whittaker

The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar’s new President is long-time Oakville resident, Cathy Whittaker. Since joining Rotary six years ago, she has been actively involved serving on numerous committees, as lead of the Youth Exchange program and board member. Cathy works for Royal LePage as a real estate agent serving Oakville and the GTA.

“This year’s Rotary theme is ‘Rotary opens Opportunities’ and I want to take this year to let others know who we are, what we do and why Rotary is so important by being creative with our fundraising and volunteering where needed” said Whittaker.

For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs, to donate or attend a Zoom meeting visit www.rotaryoakville.ca online.

