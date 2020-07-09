Oakville Rotary Education Award Recipients

Thirty-three Students received an Oakville Rotary Education Award on June 30th. In past years, the Rotary Clubs of Oakville have hosted the students at a Banquet in honour of their graduation and to receive their Education Award. Instead, a Virtual presentation was made using Zoom. Guidance Counsellors and Sponsors received a link to the online meeting.
Students were evaluated on a variety of criteria including reference letter, school and community involvement and volunteer activities within school, sports or outside interests.
The three Rotary Clubs of Oakville gave out $66,000 in bursary awards to 33 deserving students. There were two additional special awards given out to the following students:
Donna Messer Service Above Self Award
Hala Arafeh
The 2020 Donna Messer Service Above Self Award recipient is Hala Arafeh from Garth Webb High School.
Hala has amassed several hundred hours of volunteer activity above and beyond the required 40 hours. A few of her volunteer efforts include:
- Sick Kids Nursing and Respite Services for children with neuromuscular diseases
- Contributing her time and talents to Sick Kids Summer Research Program
- Creating and adapting activities for children with disabilities at Erin Oaks Kids
- Fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy Canada
- Building camp shelters and sorting donations for Camp Scugog, a camp for underprivileged children; working as part of YMCA of Oakville’s Camp inclusion team
- Improving accessibility and removing barriers with StopGap
- Volunteering with the Toronto Rotary Club
At Garth Webb High School, Hala’s accomplishments are equally impressive, achieving excellence in:
- DECA business competition
- Debate and mock trial teams
- Managing sports teams
- Participation in fundraising
- Advocacy with Youth In Action
Bill Barnes Education Award
Karolina Dobiszewska
The inaugural Bill Barnes Education Award recipient is Karolina Dobiszewska from Oakville Trafalgar High School.
Her reference letter made special mention of “maturity and perseverance”, two traits that certainly ring true as you read Karolina’s long list of school and community involvement. With over 300 hours of community service, we can add generous to that list.
Karolina has volunteered in a wide variety of areas, including:
- Packing food kits for Syrian families
- Videographer at cultural events and festivals
- Team captain, performer and entertainment committee member for Relay for Life
- Welcoming and Greeter Committee member for the Rogers Cup
- YMCA volunteer
At Oakville Trafalgar High School, Karolina was accomplishments included:
- Videographer for the school video news
- Performing in theatre productions
- Member of the school tennis team
- Running and table tennis clubs
Oakville Rotary Education Award Recipients
Abbey Park High School
- Anttonia Guo – McGill University – Earth’s Environment & Economics
- Kat Dillabough – McMaster University – Chemical & Physical Sciences
T.A. Blakelock High School
- Yasir Omar – McMaster University – Kinesiology
- Hannah Dam – University of British Columbia – Bachelor of Arts & International Relations
- John-Wesley Appleton – Wharton School at University Pennsylvania – Finance and Social Impact Investing
- Danielle Dickinson – Education – Childhood Youth Studies
Ecole Secondaire Gaétan-Gervais
- Natacha Ekuke- Seneca College – Air Lines Operations & Cabin Management
Garth Webb Secondary School
- Hala Arafeh – McMaster University – Business
Holy Trinity Secondary School
- Hunter Dixon – Brock University – Kinesiology
- Jonya Labib – Queen’s University – Health Sciences – Medicine
- Jessey Yokayama – Humber College – Protection, Security, and Investigation
Iroquois Ridge High School
- Joshua Samuel – Waterloo University – Mathematics
- Hamzah Behery – Bachelor of Science-Medical School
- Raynor Cheung – University of Toronto – Chemical and Physical Sciences
St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School
- Jose Ciprian – Humber College – Broadcasting & Television
- Danielle Monache – University of Western Ontario – Business
- Jaden Rennick – Sheridan College – Media Fundamentals
Oakville Trafalgar High School
- Karolina Dobiszewska – Concordia University – Film Production
St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
- Adrian Michalski – Queen’s University – Ciminology
- Louis Park – McMaster University – Health Sciences
- Tarek Sarmini – Humber College – Police Foundations
- Liam Boote – Brock University – History
- Alexander Hucik – McMaster University – Engineering and Bio-Sciences
- Trisha Mae Ubias – Registered Nursing college
White Oaks Secondary School
- Zohaib Adnan – University of Western Ontario – Computer Science & Honour Business
- Sreya Banik – McMaster University – Life Sciences
- Yun Ha Choi – Waterloo University – Computer & Finance
- Hamzah Algodi – University of Western Ontario – Health Sciences
- Hamza Dugmag – University of Waterloo – Megatronics Engineering
- Tara Rao-Pandit – University of Waterloo – Systems Design Engineering
- Matthew Zhang – Queen’s University – Nursing
- Mei Jin – Wilfrid Laurier – Business and University of Waterloo – Computer Science
- Rori Sa – McGill University – Biomedical Sciences
Congratulations to all the students who received an Oakville Rotary Education Award. We wish all the students who applied for an award well as you enter the next phase of your education in your career choices.
