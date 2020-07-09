Oakville Rotary Education Award Recipients

Thirty-three Students received an Oakville Rotary Education Award on June 30th. In past years, the Rotary Clubs of Oakville have hosted the students at a Banquet in honour of their graduation and to receive their Education Award. Instead, a Virtual presentation was made using Zoom. Guidance Counsellors and Sponsors received a link to the online meeting.

Students were evaluated on a variety of criteria including reference letter, school and community involvement and volunteer activities within school, sports or outside interests.

The three Rotary Clubs of Oakville gave out $66,000 in bursary awards to 33 deserving students. There were two additional special awards given out to the following students:

Donna Messer Service Above Self Award

The 2020 Donna Messer Service Above Self Award recipient is Hala Arafeh from Garth Webb High School.

Hala has amassed several hundred hours of volunteer activity above and beyond the required 40 hours. A few of her volunteer efforts include:

Sick Kids Nursing and Respite Services for children with neuromuscular diseases

Contributing her time and talents to Sick Kids Summer Research Program

Creating and adapting activities for children with disabilities at Erin Oaks Kids

Fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Building camp shelters and sorting donations for Camp Scugog, a camp for underprivileged children; working as part of YMCA of Oakville’s Camp inclusion team

Improving accessibility and removing barriers with StopGap

Volunteering with the Toronto Rotary Club

At Garth Webb High School, Hala’s accomplishments are equally impressive, achieving excellence in:

DECA business competition

Debate and mock trial teams

Managing sports teams

Participation in fundraising

Advocacy with Youth In Action

Bill Barnes Education Award

The inaugural Bill Barnes Education Award recipient is Karolina Dobiszewska from Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Her reference letter made special mention of “maturity and perseverance”, two traits that certainly ring true as you read Karolina’s long list of school and community involvement. With over 300 hours of community service, we can add generous to that list.

Karolina has volunteered in a wide variety of areas, including:

Packing food kits for Syrian families

Videographer at cultural events and festivals

Team captain, performer and entertainment committee member for Relay for Life

Welcoming and Greeter Committee member for the Rogers Cup

YMCA volunteer

At Oakville Trafalgar High School, Karolina was accomplishments included:

Videographer for the school video news

Performing in theatre productions

Member of the school tennis team

Running and table tennis clubs

Oakville Rotary Education Award Recipients

Abbey Park High School

Anttonia Guo – McGill University – Earth’s Environment & Economics

Kat Dillabough – McMaster University – Chemical & Physical Sciences

T.A. Blakelock High School

Yasir Omar – McMaster University – Kinesiology

Hannah Dam – University of British Columbia – Bachelor of Arts & International Relations

John-Wesley Appleton – Wharton School at University Pennsylvania – Finance and Social Impact Investing

Danielle Dickinson – Education – Childhood Youth Studies

Ecole Secondaire Gaétan-Gervais

Natacha Ekuke- Seneca College – Air Lines Operations & Cabin Management

Garth Webb Secondary School

Hala Arafeh – McMaster University – Business

Holy Trinity Secondary School

Hunter Dixon – Brock University – Kinesiology

Jonya Labib – Queen’s University – Health Sciences – Medicine

Jessey Yokayama – Humber College – Protection, Security, and Investigation

Iroquois Ridge High School

Joshua Samuel – Waterloo University – Mathematics

Hamzah Behery – Bachelor of Science-Medical School

Raynor Cheung – University of Toronto – Chemical and Physical Sciences

St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School

Jose Ciprian – Humber College – Broadcasting & Television

Danielle Monache – University of Western Ontario – Business

Jaden Rennick – Sheridan College – Media Fundamentals

Oakville Trafalgar High School

Karolina Dobiszewska – Concordia University – Film Production

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School

Adrian Michalski – Queen’s University – Ciminology

Louis Park – McMaster University – Health Sciences

Tarek Sarmini – Humber College – Police Foundations

Liam Boote – Brock University – History

Alexander Hucik – McMaster University – Engineering and Bio-Sciences

Trisha Mae Ubias – Registered Nursing college

White Oaks Secondary School

Zohaib Adnan – University of Western Ontario – Computer Science & Honour Business

Sreya Banik – McMaster University – Life Sciences

Yun Ha Choi – Waterloo University – Computer & Finance

Hamzah Algodi – University of Western Ontario – Health Sciences

Hamza Dugmag – University of Waterloo – Megatronics Engineering

Tara Rao-Pandit – University of Waterloo – Systems Design Engineering

Matthew Zhang – Queen’s University – Nursing

Mei Jin – Wilfrid Laurier – Business and University of Waterloo – Computer Science

Rori Sa – McGill University – Biomedical Sciences

Congratulations to all the students who received an Oakville Rotary Education Award. We wish all the students who applied for an award well as you enter the next phase of your education in your career choices.

