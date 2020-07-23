Oakville Rotary raises money for St. Luke’s Anglican Church

Susan Sheppard is the communication volunteer for the Rotary Club of Oakville West.

Oakville Rotary raises money for many causes. Today, the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund is pleased to announce that St Luke’s Anglican Church in Palermo is a recipient of $3,000 to help support their ‘Nourishing Neighbours Covid Support Project’.

The number of families receiving groceries through this program has doubled during the pandemic. These funds will help to cover the costs of additional items for the food program users.

Pictured above is Rotary Club of Oakville president Mike Henry (right) presenting a cheque to Roy Campbell. Campbell is the community center coordinator for St. Luke’s.

In addition, the Rotary Club of Oakville West contributed $10,000 to Food for Life, supporting their request for help to feed those in need during this challenging time. These are just some examples of the projects Oakville Rotary raises money for.

The four Oakville Rotary Clubs’ fundraising for the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund continues. To-date Oakville Rotary has distributed over $45,000 to 15 different local organizations.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.rotaryoakville.ca. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund continues to support necessities in food, PPE, and education/technology during this pandemic. Today’s story is a continuation of their work fundraising COVID-19 relief.

The ORRF organizing committee works with the Community Foundation, United Way and the Town of Oakville. These organizations work to identify those who may have slipped through the cracks in getting immediate help.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Donations, Oakville Rotary, Oakville Rotary Relief Fund, St. Luke's, St. Luke’s Anglican Church