Oakville Rotary Relief Fund – responding to Covid-19

Four local Rotary clubs have joined forces to create the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund. This fund will address pressing needs within our community during this time of great challenge and turmoil – during the Covid-19 crisis.

The four local Rotary clubs (Oakville, Oakville Trafalgar, Oakville West, and Passport clubs) led by Bent Fink-Jensen, Rotary District 7080 Area Governor, have been speaking with other community leaders, including Oakville Community Foundation’s Halton Granters’ Roundtable, to assess the needs of the community.

“Current community needs include food and housing, but we appreciate that this will change over the coming weeks. The focus of our Relief Fund will therefore change as needs change,” said Norma Gamble, past President of the Rotary Passport Club and Rotary District 7080 Community Service Director.

The four Rotary clubs will generously match all donations to their Relief Fund with a three-for-one matching, up to $30,000. “If we can raise $10,000 in the Oakville community we will be able to spend $40,000 on those who need it the most over the coming weeks and months,” said Rod Craig, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville.

Khal Kaylani, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West said, “We ask that friends, family members, co-workers, clients, and neighbours join us by contributing to the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund. Please be generous and know that your contribution will go to the greatest needs identified within our community.”

Rotary has a sterling international reputation for taking the initiative in challenging times. Their effort to end Polio has met with global recognition and financial support from people like Bill Gates. Rotarians live by the motto “Service Above Self”.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund Donation Information

Donate now to the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.

All donations to the Fund are tax deductible. Tax receipts will be issued by CanadaHelps.

If you prefer to send a cheque, please make it payable to: Rotary Club of Oakville Charitable Trust and send to: The Rotary Club of Oakville, Unit 110, 30 Normandy Drive, Oakville, ON, L6K 3V2

