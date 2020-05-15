Oakville Rotary Relief Fund starts financial distribution

Advertisement

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund (ORRF) announces that the first recipients to receive funding include Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH). Kerr Street Mission, Oakville Fare Share Food Bank and Halton Learning Foundation. All four groups are excited to receive these funds to help them battle the challenges of COVID-19.

OTMH will purchase a specialized training-tool to be used by emergency room doctors to practice intubating Covid-19 patients which is a very difficult procedure. This trainer-tool, which costs about $4,000, is considered to be part of PPE and instrumental to the safety of all.

Kerr Street Mission has been given $2,400 to cover the cost of a four week supply of non-perishable food for their families in need.

The Halton Learning Foundation is being supported with a $2,600 donation for HDSB high school students. Funding will cover the cost of three months of internet service to 11 families to allow their children to complete their school year on-line. In addition, part of the funds will to go students to ensure proper nutrition to stay healthy and focus on learning.

Oakville Fare Share Food Bank also received $2,400 to purchase non-perishable food that will last approximately four weeks and feed local families in need.

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund will continue to support necessities in food, PPE, education/technology during this pandemic. The ORRF organizing committee works with the Community Foundation, United Way and the Town of Oakville to identify those who may have slipped through the cracks in getting immediate help. For more information or to contribute, go to www.oakvillerotary.ca

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs go to www.oakvillerotary.ca

