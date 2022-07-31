2x OFFSA champion Riley Flemington set to race at Junior World Championships in August

× Expand Davis Rutledge Oakville runner Riley Flemington is stepping up to new challenges this summer.

If you ask Riley Flemington what some of his most significant accomplishments are to date. In that case, the humble 18-year-old will tell you that making the Junior National Track and Field Team is probably his biggest, followed closely by his scholarship to the University of Michigan.

If you talk to his coaches, they might also point to his double OFFSA Golds at this year’s Ontario high school finals or his numerous other awards.

Riley is so much more than his titles to his peers. “It's good for them to have a role model so close to their own age,” Paula Schnurr says.

Paula has been coaching Riley since the young man entered high school.

Schnurr, herself a record holder in U-Sports for the 1500m, was brought in “to handle Riley” by Oakville Renegades head coach Ted Neptune after Riley left grade 8 and has been his coach since he began high school.

As a two-time olympian, she knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed and believes that Riley’s on the right track.

“He does everything right!” she says, “from his nutrition to his strength and conditioning, the actual running and the training, to his rehab, making sure he stays healthy, and then the mental piece too.”

Riley’s next coach will be another former Canadian Olympian, Kevin Sullivan. The University of Michigan head coach is considered one of the greatest Canadian middle distance runners and holds four Canadian records, despite not having competed since the early 2000s.

This guidance should be handy for Riley as he sets his sights on even bigger goals.

“So the goal going into there is to be the best in the NCAA and then the goal going forward on the world stage.”

In 4 years, when he’s finishing his university career, he’ll be revving up for the next Olympic training cycle. He still thinks it’s a bit premature to eye Paris 2023.

In the meantime, Riley is taking everything step-by-step. “I’m just trying to improve every year and see where I can be.” Continuing, “I’ve been bringing down my times consistently for years, so if that’s where that’ll get me, to the Olympics, then that's definitely an aspiration of mine.”

A lot of athletes would have given up after getting injured immediately before the onset of the pandemic and then seemingly having nothing to do.

The COVID-19 Pandemic chewed up many of the last two seasons of Riley’s good recruiting years in high school, but he kept active playing hockey and cycling.

When there weren’t any competitions, Ted encouraged Riley to compete virtually against his opponents.

Neptune gets worked up talking about this strategy, and his advice to Riley was simple, “you just go out there, and you run; you run against the clock; everything is on the internet right now,” and that’s how he convinced his team just to compete remotely “look on the internet, I see all these times this year.”

The plan paid off, and Riley won at OFFSA and will attend a top NCAA school on a scholarship.

Before he can go put on his Navy and Gold Michigan pinnie, he’ll fly down to Colombia to race in the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championship.

Paula thinks that this will be an incredible experience on his development pathway. “He’s a first-year U-20, so he’s up against runners that are a year older than himself, so this sets him up really nicely heading into his university career.”

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships will take place in Cali, Columbia, with Rileys event, the 1500 m beginning with heats on the first day of the competition, Monday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. est.