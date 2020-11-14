Are you ready for skiing season to start?

Many people in our community love to downhill ski and/or snowboard. Both have become very popular winter sports in Oakville, as well as across Canada. With the season fast approaching, ski hills are preparing to open but will have some restrictions due to the pandemic. Ski and snowboard retailers are keeping their stores as well as equipment safe for patrons and staff.

The Canadian Ski Council press release states they are prepared for the 2020/2021 season. Canadians are ready to get back outside and get active. There is no time like the present to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and the amazing views from the top of the ski hills. This year of all years, there is a good reason why people should ski and snowboard, because they can only happen outside.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC Provincial Health Officer said, “people should still feel comfortable spending time outside. Plus, to ensure the safety of all Canadians, the Canadian Ski Areas have created a best practices protocol to ensure guests, staff and other support workers feel safe and protected.”

The Canadian ski industry introduced a new program this year called Ski Well, Be Well. It was made in co-operation with operators and officials across North America. The goal is to ensure all visitors to ski areas have a fun and healthy experience.

The Ski council has designed programs to make it easy for people to get outside and be active this winter, these programs include:

The Grade 4&5 Ski Pass is for children in grades 4 and 5 (nine and ten years of age) to ski or snowboard at over 150 hills across the country for only $29.99 plus tax. The goal is to get children excited about skiing at an early age.

Go Skiing/Go Snowboarding is an online program for people to learn about these winter sports starting with the basics. You will be learning things like how the sport started, as well as what equipment and clothes are needed.

Never Ever Days is for beginners who have never tried skiing or snowboarding. It will also include a lift ticket, a lesson, and equipment for only $25.00 plus tax.

Canadian Ski Council president Paul Pinchbeck exclaims “This is the year to get out on the slopes! Frankly, there has never been a better year!”

During a short conversation with Pinchbeck he explained how ski operators intend to keep everyone safe during this time. “We are really well prepared as a country. We’ve worked in the last seven almost eight months now since we shut down the resorts at the end of March to get ready to open again, and took learnings from Australia and New Zealand who went through a winter of operating. There are some great insights there.” Paul also said that he would not be shocked to see an uptick in skiers this year compared to previous years.

What does this mean for Oakville residents who want to ski/snowboard this year? How will they know that they are being taken care of and that potential equipment that they are purchasing will be safe for them and their families?

Emailing with an employee from Corbett’s ski and snowboard store on Speers Road, and I asked “How do you plan to keep the store safe during this time?”

She responded, “We have done a ton of improvements to the store” they then sent me the link to their website which included all their new Covid policies.

Corbett's has created a new main entrance on the west side of the store. Now, the entrance is significantly bigger and more accommodating for customers bringing in their equipment for service. New sliding doors limit the number of high touch areas. An ultimate fogging system is used daily to disinfect all surfaces including equipment. The fogging system kills up to 99.999% of bacteria. As per provincial health guidelines, employees wear masks at all times.

Once the snow falls, our local ski hills are going be safe, so grab your snowboard or skis for a great year of winter fun.