The Blades lose two of three games over the weekend

The Oakville Blades played three games over the weekend against the Stouffville Spirit, the Aurora Tigers, and the Milton Menance.

Feb. 11, 2022, Stouffville Spirit @ Oakville Blades

After a loss to Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Oakville Blades looked to get back in the win column with a game against the struggling Stouffville Spirit.

These teams have previously played twice, with both contests going to Oakville by a score of 6-3 and 6-0.

The first period saw lots of back-and-forth chances before Stouffville scored the first goal.

The Spirit took advantage of an Oakville turnover in the offensive zone. Ryan Cutler made a nice move on Oakville goaltender Cole DeFazio to give Stouffville the 1-0 lead with assists on the goal going to Odaro Ewere and Carson Whitson.

Stouffville struck again on the power play with a goal by Peter Kioussis assisted by Ryan Russell and Davis Bone, extending Stouffville’s lead 2-0. That’s how the first period ended.

In the second period, the Blades had a lot more jump in their game, looking to get a goal back to bring them within one.

They did just that with a goal by Aiden Taylor off of a Yanni Kaidonis rebound with the secondary assist going to Brendan Bowie, making the score 2-1 Stouffville and taking the game into the second intermission.

Oakville looked to tie the game in the third period and give them the best opportunity to win.

Unfortunately, the team surrendered another goal with a point shot by Joe Kennedy assisted by Ryan Cutler and Carson Whitson, making the score 3-1. Stouffville would not allow another goal giving Oakville another loss.

Feb. 12, 2022. Aurora Tigers @ Oakville Blades

After a frustrating performance against the Spirit, Oakville looked to get their first win of 2022 against the North division’s Aurora Tigers.

Oakville got off to a hot start with Evan Pringle banging in a loose puck assisted by Mason Zebeski and Matthew Wang at 34 seconds into the game.

The goal gave Blades players a needed boost of confidence. The team played a remarkable, well-structured first period with goaltender Tristan Malboeuf standing tall.

The first period ended with the Blades holding onto their one-goal lead.

Early in the second period, the Blades tested after defenseman Chris Gjoncaj received a five-minute major penalty after an open-ice hit on Justin Biraben.

Aurora took advantage of the 5-minute powerplay with a goal by Ty Roberts from the top of the right circle with assists going to Peter Lopes and Matthew Godwin, bringing the score to 1-1.

Oakville re-gained their lead with a goal by rookie Yanni Kaidonis as he roofed it over Aurora’s goaltender, assisted by Adam Tucci and Chase Strychaluk. Still, more importantly, the Blades took a 2-1 lead as they headed into the second intermission.

The Blades kept rolling in the third period and drew two penalties giving the team a five-on-three advantage.

After the first penalty ended, Jacob Crisp passed the puck down low to Chase Strychaluk, and Strychaluk found Evan Pringle alone in the slot. Pringle bulged the twine for his second goal of the game, giving Oakville a 3-1 advantage.

Oakville kept up the scoring with a goal by Jacob Crisp on a two on one with a great pass by Zach Wigle and a secondary assist by Ethan Sullivan.

With a 4-1 lead, the Blades ensured the Tigers could not score a goal. The Blades had their first win in 2022.

After the game, Evan Pringle commented on how the Blades were able to bounce back after such a disappointing loss against Stouffville, saying, “I think we just stuck to our mentality. I think we have lost a bit recently, so we have come up with a new identity as a blue collared and hard-working team that is tough to play against. Today, we played a full 60 minutes and didn’t take our foot off the gas and were able to get the win.”

Feb. 13, 2022. Oakville Blades @ Milton Menace

After a great effort against Aurora, Oakville looked to continue that momentum and get some revenge against Milton Menace for Tuesday’s 4-1 loss.

The start of the first period was the exact opposite of what Oakville was looking for. 44 seconds into the game, Milton's Andrew Horsley took advantage of a loose puck. He put it behind Oakville goaltender Cole DeFazio to give Milton a 1-0 lead with assists going to Jordan Stock and Ryan Holmes.

Just seconds later, Ethan Sims scored off of a James Barbour rebound to give Milton a 2-0 lead.

After that goal, Oakville switched goaltenders and put Tristan Malboef in the net for the second straight game.

Oakville got a goal back two minutes later, with Mason Zebeski tipping home an Owen Wilson wrist shot from the point tightening the score.

With six minutes left in the period, Oakville's Jacob Crisp took advantage of a Milton turnover and roofed a shot top corner tying the game at two apiece.

Then the game started to get chippy and aggressive. Both teams clearly do not like each other as checks and trips were thrown both ways.

The highlight was near the end of the period when Oakville’s Mason Zebeski and Milton’s Cole Semeniu engaged in a heated exchange behind the Milton net. Both players were assigned two-minute off-setting penalties. The first period ended at a 2-2 score.

At the start of the second, the Blades took an early penalty, and Milton took advantage of the powerplay with a goal by Aiden Hughes with a sweet pass by Holden Rogers to give Milton the 3-2 lead.

Shortly after that, Blade's Zach Wigle scored thanks to a terrific behind-the-back pass by Jacob Crisp, making the game 3-3.

Later in the period, Bradley Banach scored for Milton on a two on 1 with a great pass by Lucas Buzziol, making the game 4-3 Milton.

Oakville tied the game again with a fantastic pass by Yanni Kaidonis to Chase Strychaluk, who scored to make the game a 4-4 tie.

In the play, Adam Tucci was speared by Milton’s Bradley Banach, and the Menace forward was given a four-minute penalty on the play.

The Blades could not score for the rest of the second period, so the powerplay transferred over to the third period with the score still at 4-4.

The Menace took another penalty giving Oakville a five on three advantage.

After killing off the first penalty, the Menace took advantage of a Jacob Crisp giveaway, and Ethan Smis scored on a shorthanded breakaway to give Milton a 5-4 lead.

The Blades would not score another goal, and Milton would cap off the game with an empty-net goal, sealing a 6-4 victory.

After the game, Blades captain Brenden Bowie commented on the positives that the Blades could take from the game, saying, “Even though we were down 2-0 in the first two minutes of the first period, we came back and tied the game three times, but we let the game slip away."

"We need to be better with our powerplay, and in the third period, it seemed like we weren’t really there. We didn’t act as we did in the first two periods, and the guys on the bench were a little quieter and getting down on themselves. At the end of the day, there were some positives, but we needed to win that,” continued Bowie.