Katie Cranston wins the Porter Cup in a playoff round

Katie Cranston holding the winner's crystal at the Women's Porter Cup on June 10/2022

Oakville golfer Katie Cranston played a fantastic third round at the Women's Porter Cup forcing a sudden-death playoff against fellow Canadian golfer Brooke Rivers from Brampton, on Friday, June 10 at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, NY.

Rivers and Cranston ended the tournament at five-under-par after three rounds leaving each with a total score of 211. On her fourth playoff hole, Cranston stood victorious.

This was Cranston's first victory at the Porter Cup amateur women's golf tournament.

Other Oakville players at the tournament were Nicole Gal who was two under par which put her in fifth position. Alexis McMurray tied two other players for 30st, Emily McKee was 35th and Maya Cote ranked 47th.

The Porter Cup is a 54-hole USGA event which hosted 72 amateur female golfers whose handicap index did not exceed 9.4.

Katie Cranston has been a member of Golf Canada's National Junior Squad for the past two years. The Oakville Golf Club on Sixth Line is her home club.

Katie is currently ranked 304 in the World Amateur Rankings. (WAGR), and her ranking will improve on Wednesday when they are updated from this result.