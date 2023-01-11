Is this your year to look after you?

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash New Year's Resolution

After more than two years of Covid-19 closures, Oakville's in-person gyms are back in action. Whether you set up some home workout equipment, ran or cycled outside, or, like most of us, had a bit of a fitness backslide during the pandemic, opportunities abound to change the process or get back on track. If you missed the social aspect of exercising in fitness classes, or the discipline and structure of a regular session with a trainer, Oakville's gyms are ready to help you get healthier, whatever your goals.

Our ancestors used to hunt mammoths. Now we sit at desks or in cars or watch TV. Our bodies aren't meant for this, and gyms are one way to keep them healthy for a long and happy life. Exercise is not just about physical health, but a critical component of mental well-being as well.

Here, by location, are some of Oakville's best gyms, followed by a listing of specialty facilities:

South West Gyms and Fitness Centres

Bronte, West Bronte and Bronte Station:

HUB Fitness, 2400 Lakeshore Road West, 905-582-0921, oakville@hubfitness.ca. HUB is open 24/7 and is a female-owned, family-oriented fitness facility with great equipment and more than 10 years of experience serving Oakville. "No commitment: we earn your business every month."

South Oakville Fit Body Boot Camp, 2195 Wyecroft, #7, 905-469-3220

QE Park Community Centre, 2302 Bridge Road, operated by the Town of Oakville. https://www.oakville.ca/culturerec/fitness-centres.html

South Central Gyms and Fitness Centres

Kerr Village and Southwest Oakville:

AnyTime Fitness, 529 Kerr St., 905-338-0123, oakvilleon2@anytimefitness.com. Family-owned and operated, open 24/7, Anytime Fitness prides itself on personalized guidance and support for people of all ages, regardless of their training goals.

YMCA of Oakville, 410 Rebecca, 905-845-3417, a family environment with a full range of programmes for all ages.

Barre Life, 427 Speers Road #18, 905-337-8338. Barre workouts isometrically engage smaller muscles "you didn't even know you had." You don't have to be a dancer to get the flexibility, posture and strength benefits of Barre fitness...and Barre Life is now also a Pilates Reformer studio. We have been serving Oakville residents for more than 10 years.

Trafalgar Park Community Centre, 133 Rebecca St., operated by the Town of Oakville.

Fitbox Studio, 33 Shepherd Road, 289-837-0353

Conker Fitness, 1111 Speers Road, 905-330-7326

South East Gyms and Fitness Centres

Downtown, Old Oakville, South East Oakville, Clearview:

Water's Edge, 11 Lakeshore Rd. W, 905-845-0064. a locally owned and operated fitness centre located on 11 Lakeshore Rd W is well-established and community-driven. We cater to a clientele that is looking to work towards their health and wellness goals, no matter how young or mature. The club is well equipped with high-quality Nautilus equipment and specializes in the 30-minute circuit workout. In our Club, you are not just a membership number, this is a place where everyone knows your name. So if you are looking to work with one of our highly experienced trainers or just working on your own in a comfortable, low-key, non-intimidating environment, this club is for you.

Nova Health Club, 298 Randall St., 905-582-3730. More than 11 years of serving downtown Oakville with very personalized instruction in an uncrowded environment. Highly qualified instructors (min. Bachelor's and some Master's prepared in kinesiology along with other qualifications) provide guidance, personal attention and bespoke programming to help you reach your business goals, with attention to all aspects of health, as well as support to help you follow through on your goals. Sandbox Fitness and Therapy, 6-115 Trafalgar Road, 905-338-1348. A uniquely private, one-on-one training and athletic and massage therapy studio where all trainers are doubly prepared. "We combine training and hands-on therapy." No memberships, by appointment.

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds St., operated by the Town of Oakville.

Orange Theory Fitness, 487 Cornwall Road, 289-813-0099

Radix Gym, 427 Speers Road, #2, 416-605-4377. Locally owned and operated, Radix strives to create a real sense of community with class-based training focused on fun. We assess you one-on-one to fit you into the right classes and offer personal training if desired. Join us and have a blast getting in great shape.

Revolution Fitness, 220 Wyecroft Rd., 416-732-9134

Sweatshop Union, 2857 Sherwood Heights Dr., 289-837-2267

Greco Fitness, 2061 Cornwall Road, #8, 905-844-6574

North West Gyms and Fitness Centres

Glen Abbey, Westoak Trails, Palermo, Westmount:

F45 Glen Abbey, 220 North Service Road West, 289-400-4521 F45 Glen Abbey is a functional training gym specializing in innovative high-intensity group workouts that are results-driven. Our studio’s community & certified personal trainers provide a fun & exciting new workout every single time. Come see why F45 Glen Abbey members call the studio their second home today.

Primal Athletics, 461 North Service Road West, #B36, 647-896-3294, We get results: period… one-on-one training that creates an atmosphere where our clients push themselves to be their best, and our regular monthly challenges push them to compete with their peers, which really creates a community atmosphere.

Fit4Less, 300 N. Service Road W., 905-337-7244. A fully equipped gym for the budget conscious, from 16+ to any age. Every kind of workout equipment and even massage chairs and tanning facilities are onsite from only $7.99 per month. Self-managed training with knowledgeable staff to assist with equipment familiarization.

Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line, operated by the Town of Oakville.

North Central Gyms and Fitness Centres

Oak Park, College Park, River Oaks:

River Oaks Community Centre, 2400 Sixth Line, operated by the Town of Oakville

GoodLife Fitness, 240 Leighland Ave., 247, 905-815-8985

Orange Theory Fitness, G2A-275 Hays Blvd, 289-813-4247

North East Gyms and Fitness Centres

Holton Heights, Falgarwood, Joshua Creek, Morrison Creek:

F45, 1903 Ironoak Way, 905-464-7270

GoodLife Fitness, 2395 Trafalgar Rd, 905-257-1369

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, 1051 Glenashton, operated by the Town of Oakville.

Sports Specific Training (SST), 505 Iroquois Shore Rd Unit 12. 905-338-1500. SST Oakville isn’t just a gym, it is a community. The trainers are the owners who truly care about the clients. Our clients have been with us for over 10 years. We provide customized programs and group classes. Whether you are a beginner, a sports athlete or an adult, we can meet your needs.

Specialty Gyms

9Round Fitness, 1903 Ironoak Way, #6, 647-929-9927. A really exciting way to get fit with 30-minute kickboxing workouts. We welcome all levels, especially those with no experience. Find a way to get fit that gets you excited to come back. Accessible to all ages and fitness levels. We can't wait to introduce you to our fun sport.

Spinco, 239 Lakeshore Road. E., 905-330-7085. Spinning studio.

JTI Boxing, 505 Iroquois Shore Road, #10, 905-339-2777

Prime Time Boxing, 595 Speers Road, 905-847-6992.

Getting in shape has never been easier, as we all welcome every opportunity for in-person activities. Whichever gym or activity is right for you, Oakville News wishes you a Happy and Healthy New Year.

The highlighted gyms and fitness centres are advertising supporters of local news.