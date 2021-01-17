Oakville YMCA virtual membership

The YMCA of Oakville launches of a new Virtual YMCA Membership, for anyone interested in attending LIVE online Group Fitness Classes.

“We heard from our members that they are finding it challenging to stay motivated and active during the lockdown, and that there are fewer ways to do it in our current situation,” said Kyle Barber, President & CEO. “Our new Virtual Membership offers members a way to stay healthy and connected while staying safe at home.”

Live Virtual Classes

Each class will be taught, in real time, by familiar YMCA instructors who interact with members and help to keep them motivated and engaged.

Classes will be 45-50 minutes with time at the end to socialize with the other participants.

The cost of the virtual membership is $47.76 per month.

The current schedule includes a variety of 40+ classes per week led by certified instructors and offers something for all fitness levels.

Classes are booked online through the MyWellness App.

Types of Classes

Gentle-fit

Strength Training

Athletic Conditioning

Stretching and strengthening with voice and speech activation exercises for Parkinson's

Circuit-fit

Core Cycle-fit

Stretch and Strength

Healthy Hearts

Zumba

Yoga

HIIT

Arriba

Kettlebell

Chair Yoga

Pilates

Family Fitness

For the current virtual class schedule and class descriptions visit ymcaofoakville.org.

Sign Up Today!

To sign up for Virtual Membership email YMCA of Oakville customer service.

Support the YMCA

YMCA of Oakville is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support to our organization during these stressful times. Thank you to those members have offered to donate their monthly membership fees to the YMCA as a gesture of support while we remain closed. Given that the YMCA is a charity, we can provide you with a tax receipt for your generous donation. Donations to the YMCA can be made online.