Oakville's weekly sports round-up July 3 to 9

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Blue Devils:
Woman’s
Results:
- July 9th
Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Burlington SC 0
Upcoming:
- July 12th
Blue Devils FC vs. Electric City FC
- July 16th
Blue Devils FC vs. FC London
League1 Women's Standings
Men’s
Results:
- July 5th
Blue Devils FC 0 vs. Woodbridge Strikers 2
- July 8th
Blue Devils FC 2 vs. North Toronto Nitros 1
Upcoming:
- July 16th
Blue Devils FC vs. Hamilton United
League1 Men's Standings
Oakville Titans (U-18)
Results:
- July 8th
Oakville Titans 7 vs. Niagara Spears 14
West Division Standings
Oakville Crusaders Marshall Team
Results:
- July 8th
Oakville Crusaders 24 vs. Toronto Nomads 15
Upcoming:
- July 15th
Oakville Crusaders vs. Guelph RFC