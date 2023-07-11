Oakville's weekly sports round-up July 3 to 9

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils:

Woman’s 

Results:

  • July 9th 

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Burlington SC 0

Upcoming:

  • July 12th 

Blue Devils FC vs. Electric City FC

  • July 16th 

Blue Devils FC vs. FC London

Men’s 

Results:

  • July 5th

Blue Devils FC 0 vs. Woodbridge Strikers 2

  • July 8th 

Blue Devils FC 2 vs. North Toronto Nitros 1

Upcoming:

  • July 16th 

Blue Devils FC vs. Hamilton United

Oakville Titans (U-18)

Results:

  • July 8th

Oakville Titans 7 vs. Niagara Spears 14

Oakville Crusaders Marshall Team 

Results:

  • July 8th

Oakville Crusaders 24 vs. Toronto Nomads 15

Upcoming:

  • July 15th 

Oakville Crusaders vs. Guelph RFC