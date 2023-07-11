Oakville's weekly sports round-up July 3 to 9

× Expand Melissa McGovern on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils:

Woman’s

Results:

July 9th

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Burlington SC 0

Upcoming:

July 12th

Blue Devils FC vs. Electric City FC

July 16th

Blue Devils FC vs. FC London

× League1 Women's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/-

Vaughan Azzurri 12 1 2 38 41 10 31 NDC-Ontario 10 1 2 32 25 4 21 North Toronto Nitros 10 3 1 31 39 10 29 Alliance United FC 9 2 4 31 30 11 19 Woodbridge Strikers 9 2 3 30 38 13 25 Electric City FC 7 4 2 23 21 13 8 North Mississauga SC 6 3 5 23 20 17 3 FC London 6 4 3 21 25 17 8 Simcoe County 6 5 3 21 21 17 4 Blue Devils FC 6 5 3 21 21 20 1 BVB IA Waterloo 5 7 3 18 28 24 4 Guelph Union 5 8 2 17 22 32 -10 Darby FC 4 7 4 16 14 28 -14 St. Catharines Roma 4 7 3 15 19 28 -9 Tecumseh SC 4 9 2 14 20 35 -15 Hamilton United 3 10 2 11 18 39 -21 Burlington SC 3 10 1 10 13 33 -20 Unionville Milliken SC 3 10 0 9 14 31 -17 ProStars FC 0 14 1 1 14 61 -47 League1 Women's Standings

Men’s

Results:

July 5th

Blue Devils FC 0 vs. Woodbridge Strikers 2

July 8th

Blue Devils FC 2 vs. North Toronto Nitros 1

Upcoming:

July 16th

Blue Devils FC vs. Hamilton United

× League1 Men's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/-

Blue Devils FC 10 1 3 33 34 11 23 Scrosoppi FC 11 2 0 33 32 10 22 Guelph United 9 2 3 30 32 14 18 Simcoe County Rovers FC 9 3 1 28 39 17 22 Alliance United FC 8 2 3 27 32 11 21 Electric City FC 8 3 3 27 30 13 17 Vaughan Azzurri 8 2 2 26 32 14 18 North Toronto Nitros 8 4 2 26 36 21 15 Burlington SC 8 5 1 25 27 24 3 Sigma FC 7 4 3 24 31 25 6 Woodbridge Strikers 5 5 5 20 20 24 -4 ProStars FC 5 6 3 18 24 31 -7 Windsor City FC 5 7 1 16 25 28 -3 Hamilton United 4 6 3 15 23 21 2 FC London 3 6 4 13 17 22 -5 Darby FC 3 8 3 12 16 24 -8 St. Catharines Roma 3 8 2 11 18 32 -14 North Mississauga SC 2 7 4 10 12 24 -12 Master's FA 1 11 1 4 7 30 -23 BVB IA Waterloo 1 13 0 3 11 67 -56 Unionville Milliken S.C. 0 13 1 1 8 43 -35 League1 Men's Standings

Oakville Titans (U-18)

Results:

July 8th

Oakville Titans 7 vs. Niagara Spears 14

× West Division Standings G W L T P F A Hamilton Jr Tiger-Cats 6 6 0 0 12 194 62 Essex Ravens 6 5 1 0 10 150 87 Cambridge Lions 6 4 2 0 8 166 77 Burlington Stampeders 6 3 3 0 6 137 127 London Jr Mustangs 6 2 4 0 4 153 125 Niagara Spears 6 2 4 0 4 82 169 Oakville Titans 6 2 4 0 4 95 147 Etobicoke Eagles 6 0 6 0 0 64 247 West Division Standings

Oakville Crusaders Marshall Team

Results:

July 8th

Oakville Crusaders 24 vs. Toronto Nomads 15

Upcoming:

July 15th

Oakville Crusaders vs. Guelph RFC