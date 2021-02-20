× Expand M Painchaud YMCA - Peter Gilgan 2 YMCA - Peter Gilgan

The YMCA of Oakville is offering virtual classes to anyone looking to stay fit during this lockdown. The classes include HIIT, Gentle Fit, Strength Training, Zumba, and many many more. All classes are led by YMCA-certified instructors. Best of all, the YMCA is offering a free class to those skeptical of the virtual classes.

To get started with your free trial you need to go to https://ymcaofoakville.org/schedules/ and press the free trial button on the website. If you are happy with your free class you can sign up for classes by going to customer service and get the virtual package which is $47.76 + HST. Participants will have to use the mywellness app in order to book their times.

Over the last week, I took part in some classes online through Zoom. The classes I took were:

Athletic Conditioning

Gentle Fit

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)

Strength Training

Athletic Conditioning was the first class that I took and it was by far the hardest and most challenging class. Every class starts with a 5-10 minute warmup and then you start your class. The Athletic conditioning class also had warmups but you could tell from the start that this class was going to be very intensive and will take a lot of energy to complete.

The workout lasted about 45 mins and it was a very hard but very rewarding process. Most of the exercises were cardio based but some had to do with weights and gaining strength. It was very hard but it was so rewarding and really gives you the energy to take on the day.

Gentle Fit was much calmer and a lot less intense. The workout also was about 45 minutes and was at a much slower pace than the Athletic endurance workout. It was a combination of light cardio and stretching and was a really good way to recover from the workout that I did the day before.

Then the next day bright and early I did HIIT, which stands for high intensity interval training. HIIT is a sequence of intervals where you do an exercise and go as hard as you can for a period of time and then rest for a period of time and then repeat. In this case the class had 20 seconds of the exercise and 10 second rest, then 20 second exercise and 10 second rest. That repeated for the entire workout.

This was another very challenging workout, but just like Athletic Training it was extremely worth it and made you feel accomplished and ready to take on the rest of your day. The workout consisted of major cardio exercises and it also included some exercises that included weights.

One that comes to mind is an exercise that had the people in the class do a cardio workout like mountain climbers - we would then have to grab a five pound weight and punch up in the air to get good tension on our biceps and triceps. (I remember having to move slightly to the left when doing the punch exercise so I wouldn’t punch the ceiling.)

Finally, the Strength Training class was a very good class for arms and core. The class offered many different core and arm exercises. One that stands out is an exercise where you have to lie on your back and then pull your waist up so you are on an angle and lift weights in a triangle like formation where you start with one on both of your sides and then you meet them both up at the top of the triangle.

I was able to talk to my Strength Training instructor and asked him why people should join these virtual classes. He said, "It’s a good way to keep your exercise consistent and I think it’s also a big boost for mental health. With not a lot going on right now this provides a relief to your mental health and also incorporates the benefits of exercise."

This experience was unique but very cool. It is something that I would recommend to many people if you are looking to get in shape during the pandemic.