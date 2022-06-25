Another great result for Katie Cranston!!

Golf Canada Katie Cranston

With rounds of 73-67-71-65, Katie Cranton finished at -8 in solo 2nd place, 4 strokes behind Camille Boyd at the 2nd edition of the Southwestern Women’s Amateur Championship.

The event was held June 15-18 at the Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Katie’s impressive week at Desert Mountain comes on the heels of her victory at the Porter Cup, held at Niagara Falls Country Club. There, Katie defeated fellow Canadian Brooke Rivers in a four-hole playoff after birdieing 17 and 18 to force extra holes.

Here in Scottsdale, Katie made a charge on the back nine on Saturday when she stuck a 3-wood to five feet at the par-5 12th, to set up an eagle that pushed her to 8 under for her round. Katie would finish her final round with a brilliant 65.

She trailed the leader by five or more shots at the conclusion of each day but rose up to solo second place.

"It was a really great day, I had a lot of fun," Cranston said. "This is probably one of the best fields I’ve played in." (swga.com)

Katie will be attending Auburn on a golf scholarship in the fall.

Congratulations Katie on your exceptional play. Oakville is so proud of your accomplishments!