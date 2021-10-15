Appleby College 2021 Walk-A-Thon

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Appleby College's students and employees walked or ran approximately 20 kilometres for charity during the school's annual Walkathon.

The route took students through the scenic streets of Oakville. Runners began, followed by Middle School, Upper School and Senior School student walkers to help facilitate physical distancing. Members of the Appleby community were also present along the route, ensuring participants followed COVID-19 health and safety measures.

This tradition began in 1969 and raised $2,800. Since then, the school community has raised more than $1 million for various local, national and international charities. This year's goal to raise $65,000 was surpassed, and students raised $75,000. Funds will be donated to:

“We are incredibly excited to hold this year’s Walkathon after having to pause the event last year due to COVID-19,” said Innes van Nostrand, Principal at Appleby College. “Rain or shine, with every step taken Appleby students and staff will be working together in support of the extraordinary work of the United Way Halton & Hamilton, Oakville Community Foundation, and First Nations Child & Family Caring Society.”

“So many of our most vulnerable neighbours have felt the effects of COVID-19, especially those who were already facing barriers. At United Way Halton & Hamilton, we’re asking you to come together in support of those in our community who need help the most. Thanks to the support of Appleby College, we’re able to continue supporting people in need as we rebuild community by helping to ensure local agencies can continue providing essential programs and services. All of us at your United Way truly appreciate your dedication to community,” Brad Park, President & CEO, United Way Halton & Hamilton.