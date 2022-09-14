Black Ice shoots and scores: TIFF Review

× Expand Photo courtesy of TIFF

It’s no surprise that a Canadian made documentary focused on the history of hockey, one of our national sports, would be a headliner at a film festival in Toronto. What’s more surprising is how it took this long to finally bring its subject of hockey’s history of systemic racism into the needed forefront.

Black Ice covers this duality with an equal adoration of hockey's potential to include people of all races and colours into the game and the frustrating shortcomings of hockey's institutions to fulfill that potential.

Much of the film’s success is attributed to the breadth of material covered, ranging from the predatory practices of today (like targeting black hockey players simply for being black) to how black athletes shaped modern gameplay mechanics decades before white ones did. Did you know, for example, it was a 19th century black hockey player invented the slap shot?

The documentary is led by veteran Canadian filmmaker Hubert Davis (Giants of Africa and the Oscar nominated Hardwood) whose research spans several topics to look at multiple conversations of what it means to be a non-white hockey player.

It’s hard to justly summarize all of the (mostly) equally compelling subjects in the movie, though some of the highlights include:

Examples in Canadian and world history of how black hockey players have shaped the sport

The history of black hockey players in Canada dating back 130 years

First person interviews with current professional hockey players of multiple races and backgrounds

The most impactful moments in the movie are hearing the stories of athletes past and present of how extensive both the barriers to being a hockey player at all can be, and then once you become one, how deeply evil some hockey fans have treated them.

From learning about the founding of the Coloured Hockey League in 19th century Nova Scotia to hearing how institutional racism is embedded in both minor and major leagues still today, the subject matter is resonant and fiercely necessary for anyone who is a lover of our country’s most popular pastime.

Hockey isn't just the most popular sport in Canada - it's the most popular activity in Canada. Knowing that makes hearing the dozens of interview subjects, with their stories of abuse and exclusion from participating at all, profoundly distressing.

Black Ice's thesis is that the mistreatment of athletes and hockey lovers based on race is no mere isolated incident. These events have been happening since Canada's birth, and the impact of these racist attitudes and systems are just as vicious and destructive as they’ve always been - and in some cases worse.

The good news is some of them are finally being addressed and repaired, and as one coach in the film says, "Canada isn’t ready to fix hockey’s racism problem today. Hockey is moving in the right direction, but they’re taking the long route."

Black Ice

8 out of 10

14A, 1hr 37mins. Sports History Documentary.

Directed by Hubert Davis.

Starring Akim Aliu, Anthony Duclair, Wayne Simmons, Saroya Tinker, Sarah Nurse and P. K. Subban.

Plays TIFF again on Sept. 14 with tickets available here. The film will also be available to stream on Crave for subscribers in late 2022.