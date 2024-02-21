Blades hold on in huge game against the Burlington Cougars

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville entered Monday afternoon’s Family Day classic against Burlington in what was their definition of a must-win game. The team lost a crucial game at home to the Stouffville Spirit last week and needed to earn two points against the Cougars for playoff implications.

And they did just that: the Blades earned a 5-3 road win against Burlington, bringing them closer to the Cougars in the standings.

The Blades jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal by captain Sean Clarke and Oakville took that lead into the second period.

Once the second period started, the Blades scored two quick goals from Jack Churchill and Noah Tyrell to make the game 3-0 Blades.

Oakville let Burlington back into the game with a goal midway through the period, but the Blades answered back with a goal of their own by Gleb Akimov that went off of a sliding Cougars defender and into the back of the net.

But with a 4-1 lead known as the most dangerous lead in hockey, the Blades took a late penalty and the Cougars capitalized on their powerplay to cut the lead to two goals by the end of the period.

Oakville had to defend their lead in the third period, which they could do thanks to a five-minute powerplay due to a misconduct penalty and killed off important seconds of the game.

But with the time winding down, the Cougars got a late goal to bring the game to within one with just over two and a half minutes left.

With the game on the line, Oakville played a good defensive game the rest of the way and Jacob Crisp found the empty net and secured a win for Oakville with four seconds left.

"That [win] was super important," said Blades forward Jack Churchill. "Considering we haven’t won our last couple of games that was well-needed, and it felt good."

Oakville still sits in seventh place, but is now only one point behind Burlington for sixth place and three points behind Georgetown for fifth place.

The Blades will look to continue their winning ways when they drive further down the QEW for a game against the Niagara Falls Canucks on Friday, Feb 23.