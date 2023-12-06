Blades lose Teddy Bear Toss game in crushing fashion

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Blades hosted their annual Teddy Bear toss game last Saturday against the Burlington Cougars, where hundreds of Teddy Bears rained down from the fans at Sixteen-Mile.

It was a very fun night for all the fans in attendance, but the Blades, sadly, were unable to pull out a win for them.

The game was tight throughout - the first period saw both teams play even hockey with chances going each way, seeing the first frame ending up scoreless.

In the second period, the Blades finally broke the deadlock when Gleb Akimov flew down the right wing and fired a shot on net that went right onto the Jeriah Shantz's stick, and he buried the puck into the back of the net to give the Blades the opening goal of the game.

That's when the Teddy Bears rained down onto the ice.

The rest of the period remained scoreless and the Blades exited the second period with a slim 1-0 lead. At the start of third period, the Cougars tied the game off of a big Blades turnover.

After a save by Gavin McCarthy, Oakville tried to get the puck up ice but were unable to and the Cougars kept the puck in the offensive zone leading to a 2 on 0 break that wound up in the back of the Blades net to tie the game 1-1.

Just after the halfway mark of the period, Matthew Indovina tipped home a Cole Mckenna shot to take the lead back for the Blades with under nine minutes remaining in the game.

With the slim 2-1 lead the Blades tried desperately to hold onto their lead, and with the minutes winding down the Cougars pulled their goalie.

In the final seconds, the Cougars put the puck on net with 10 seconds left and the rebound bounced perfectly to the Burlington player and he scored to tie the game and the Blades were furious.

They were obviously furious about being scored on, but the Oakville bench believed that Gavin McCarthy was interfered with the his goal crease.

Head Coach Scott McCrory had a heated discussion with the officials after the goal was scored but that did not change their minds and the game headed to overtime at 2-2.

Both teams exchanged chances on both overtime periods but it was ultimately the Cougars that ended the game with a sweet passing play that gave Burlington the extra point.

The Blades players left the ice in frustration and anger as they know that should have been them winning this game instead of Burlington.

Oakville’s next game is tomorrow, Thursday Dec. 7, on the road against Leamington. Their next home game is a school day game on Tuesday, December 19 at 12 p.m.