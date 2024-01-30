Blades lose two close games to Niagara Falls and Collingwood

× Expand (Photo by Larry Mathewson / OJHL Images)

A great way to summarize the Blades' games last weekend would be "close, but no cigar."

Oakville began their two-game set with a road game against the Niagara Falls Canucks.

They played a pretty tidy game for the first two periods of play, with the team finding themselves tied 2-2 at the end of the second period and created several scoring chances they could not capitalize on.

The Blades took the lead early in the period with a great play by Matthew Indovina to find just enough open space to rip a shot to the back of the net giving Oakville a 3-2 lead.

But that’s where the wheels began to fall off for the Blades.

Nearly two minutes after getting the lead, Niagara tied the game with a goal by Alex Hebblethwaite bringing the score to 3-3. With the game seemingly destined for overtime, the Canucks had different ideas.

While on the powerplay, Niagara forward Wolf Giles made a great individual play to create space and fired a shot past Blades goalie Mikkel Christensen to give the Canucks the lead late.

Niagara added an empty net goal shortly after to lock the game down and earn a regulation win.

The next day against Collingwood was another close affair that Oakville was on the wrong side of.

Collingwood came into this game as one of the top teams in the league, but the Blades were able to keep pace with them for most of the game.

The first period ended 0-0, and the second period looked like it would end that way also. But the Blades were given a powerplay at the end of the second period and looked to take the lead.

That's when a miscue by captain Sean Clarke at the blueline led to a Collingwood 2 on 1 which the Blues scored on to open the scoring.

Oakville tried for the rest of the game to get an equalizer, but couldn't find the back of the net and the game ended 1-0 Collingwood.

A great performance by the defence and goaltender Gavin McCarthy who made over 60 saves that will end up being forgotten. So what went wrong?

Against Niagara, the team was unable to hold onto or add to their one-goal lead in the third period and lost the game in regulation. Against Collingwood, they could not score a goal.

As you go forward in a season, not capitalizing on your offensive chances and giving up leads late in the game will drown you as a team.

That’s why the little things in a sport like hockey are so important.

"We just have to get back to a full week of practice," said Blades forward Jeriah Shantz. "It will be nice to work on little individual things and work on special teams as well."

Oakville's next game will be on Friday in Collingwood, and their next home game will be Friday, Feb. 17 against the Stouffville Spirit.