Blades make major roster moves and score first win of 2024

After starting the new year by losing three games in a row, the Oakville Blades travelled to Brantford last week and squeaked out a close 2-1 win against the Brantford 99ers.

But before the game started, the Blades announced some major organizational moves. The team made three new additions to their roster and simultaneously sent three players to other organizations.

The Blades acquired 2004-born forward Kyle Kussman from the Leamington Flyers, Kussman has 17 points in 37 games so far this season and currently playing in his third OJHL season.

The team's second acquisition is 2004-born forward Kenny Belanger from the Soo Eagles of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL), Belanger has 43 points in 34 games this season. Belanger is also the son of former NHL player Kenny Belanger Sr.

Oakville’s final transaction was acquiring 2003-born forward Noah Tyrrell from the North York Rangers, Tyrell served as North York’s captain this season and has scored 37 points in 32 games.

All three of these players were acquired in exchange for a player development fee.

These three players have produced impressive offensive numbers and will help the Blades put the puck in the back of the net more which is something that the team wanted to improve on more in 2024

But Oakville also had to say goodbye to some of their players: the Blades traded away forwards Aidan Russel, Dawson Lukey, and Silas Crawford.

Both Russel and Lukey were traded to the Brantford 99ers and Crawford was dealt to the Soo Thunderbirds of the NOJHL. That's lots of turnover in a very short time.

In Oakville’s game against the 99ers, the two teams played an evenly matched-game with chances going back and forth.

Oakville opened the scoring in the second period with a goal by Max Donohoe assisted by Sean Clarke and Conor Thacker to give the Blades a 1-0 lead.

The Blades took that into the third period. Oakville struck again with a goal by Jeriah Shantz to bring the lead to 2-0.

Brantford made the game close at the end of the game with a goal to cut the score to 2-1 but that was as close as the 99ers would get and the Blades secured a 2-1 win.

Oakville is now in sixth place in the Western Conference just one point behind the Georgetown Raiders for fifth place but only one point in front of the seventh place Burlington Cougars.

The Blades next game will be at home against the Toronto Patriots tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 16.