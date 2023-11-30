Blades play two great games but leave with only one win

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville returned to regular season play after a loss to the North York Rangers on an odd Wednesday night game last week.

Oakville travelled to have a road game last Friday night, Nov. 24, against the Toronto Patriots who currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. Then they travelled down to the east side of the GTA for a game against the Pickering Panthers who currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Oakville was able to escape from their game against the Patriots with a 3-2 victory on the heels of spectacular plays by the offence and sound defensive play and great goaltending by Gavin McCarthy.

The Blades outshot the Patriots 42-24 and had double-digit shots on goal in both the second and third periods.

Oakville had major contributions from key players: Cole McKenna, Gleb Akimov, and Jack Churchill scored for the Blades with assists going to Jacob Crisp, Dawson Lukey, Sean Clarke, Luke Johnston, and Jeriah Shantz.

On the defensive side of the game, Toronto was limited in their offensive chances.

With the team only allowing 24 shots, it gave Gavin McCarthy less of a workload and allowed Oakville to keep the pressure on in the offensive zone.

After Churchill’s third goal, Oakville was up 3-1 but Toronto quickly answered back to make the game only a one-goal lead.

But the Blades didn’t let the game get away from them and they drained the clock to finish the game with a 3-2 win.

Oakville’s next game against Pickering was an unfortunate loss where the team outplayed the Panthers but were unable to leave the game with a win.

Oakville outshot Pickering 52-32 but lost on the scoreboard by a score of 3-1.

The Blades outshot the Panther in every period of the game and doubled Pickering in shots in the third period by a shot count of 20-10.

Sadly for Oakville, sometimes that happens in hockey. No matter how well you play and how much offence you create, the goalie on the other end of the ice is on a hot streak and can’t be beaten.

Oakville just found themselves on the wrong end of one of those nights.

The Blades find themselves eighth in the Western Conference after their loss to Pickering and have their next home game against the Burlington Cougars this Saturday, Dec. 2.