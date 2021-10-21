Blades win a wild game in Milton

The Blades headed into Milton for a rare Tuesday night game with a 4-1-0-1 record and a recent overtime win against the Milton Menace.

The game saw no scoring for the majority of the first period until Parker Murray opened up the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, assisted by James Barbour and Andrew Brown late in the first period.

The scoring continued for Oakville when Chase Strychaluk scored unassisted just over a minute after Murray’s goal.

Oakville took that 2-0 lead into the intermission. In the second, the scoring continued for Oakville when Strychaluk scored again, assisted by Zach Wigle and Josh Kudo.

Then Parker Murray scored his sixth of the season on the power play assisted by Brendan Bowie and James Barbour to give the Blades a 4-0 lead.

Just like that, the game was over, and Oakville had won the game; no need to play the rest of the game, right?

The Milton Menace never lost faith in the game and started to mount a triumphant comeback.

Milton got a goal back on the power play with a goal by Graydon White assisted by Adam Tucci and Ryan O Donnell to make the game 4-1 Blades.

Milton scored Nicholas Wereha, assisted by Graydon White and Bradley Banach, to cut Oakville’s lead to two, and the second period ended at 4-2 Oakville.

Oakville looked to shut the game down and come out of this game with a clean two points to move up in the division.

That plan did not come to fruition - Holden Rogers scored 50 seconds into the third period, assisted by Justin Randhawa and Owen Forester to make the game 4-3 Oakville.

Milton tied the game at 4-4 with a goal by Andrew Horsley assisted by Aidan Hughes and Justin Randhawa. A game that seemed locked in and already won has now been tied early in the third period.

The Blades play their next home game on Oct. 29 against the Burlington Cougars. The puck drops at 7:00 PM.

Oakville re-took the lead with a goal by Zach Wigle assisted by Josh Kudo.

Holden Rogers tied up the game unassisted, bringing Milton back into the game.

Nicholas Wereha gave Milton the lead with an unassisted shorthanded goal giving the Menace a 6-5 lead late in the period.

Oakville really found themselves in a hole after giving up this goal and giving up the 4-0 lead. Oakville was determined to tie up this game.

Chance, after chance, Oakville finally tied up the game with four seconds left in regulation with a goal by Zach Wigle assisted by ​​Cole Weinger and Chase Strychaluk to send the game to overtime at 6-6.

The first overtime period saw no scoring, so both teams went to a second overtime period.

In the second overtime period, Cole Weiger took a pass from Parker Murray to give him a partial break.

Weiger skated with the puck, got around a defender's diving stick, and shot it top shelf over the glove of goaltender Forbes Andersen to give Oakville the 7-6 2OT win.

Oakville improves their record to 5-1-0-1 and is now ranked second in the west division with 11 points, three behind the top seed Georgetown Raiders.