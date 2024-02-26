Blades win fourth game in a row

× Expand (Photo by Larry Mathewson / OJHL Images)

What a weekend for the Blades!

After an embarrassing home loss to the Stouffville Spirit two weeks ago, the Oakville Blades hockey team has answered back with four straight wins - that means they're back in the Western Conference playoff mix.

The streak began with a crucial win on Family Day against the Burlington Cougars, where the Blades hung on and won in regulation by a score of 5-3.

After that big win, Oakville headed to Niagara for a game against the Canucks, looking to gain more points in the standings.

Oakville got key contributions from important forwards. The Blades saw goals from Kenny Belanger, Matthew Indovina, Noah Tyrell, and Jack Churchill to help lead them to a 4-2 win.

The next day Oakville travelled to Mississauga to play the last-place Chargers. With Mississauga being in last place, Oakville definitely came into this game as the heavy favourites - and they didn't disappoint.

The Blades jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Logan Yovetich and Sean Clarke.

But the Chargers made the game interesting near the end of the period, scoring a goal of their own to make the game 2-1 heading into first intermission.

The Blades responded in the second period with an unassisted goal by Eric Bonsteel to put the team up 3-1.

Oakville held that lead for the rest of the game and then an empty net goal by Luke Johnston finished the game giving the Blades a 4-1 win.

With two of their three games down, Oakville travelled to Leamington yesterday for their final game of the week.

After a scoreless first period, Oakville’s Matthew Indovina was awarded a penalty shot in the second frame. Indovina capitalized on his chance and scored a nice goal to open the scoring.

The lead didn’t last long, as Oakville surrendered three straight goals to go down 3-1 at the second intermission.

With the time winding down in the third period and their backs against the wall, the Blades miraculously scored two goals in less than a minute to tie the game and send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the first period saw no score.

But in the second overtime, Oakville’s Kyle Kussman found some open space in the offensive zone. He put a shot on the net that created a huge rebound and Jack Churchill potted the chance giving the Blades the win and crucial points in the standings.

Oakville now sits sixth in the Western Conference, just one point behind the Burlington Cougars for fifth.

If the playoffs started today, Oakville would have a first-round series against these very same Leamington Flyers.

Their next game is this Wednesday in Milton against the Menace.