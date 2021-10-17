Blades win one and lose one in overtime on the weekend

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

October 15, 2021. Oakville Vs Collingwood

Oakville headed into their game on Friday night after a thrilling overtime victory over Milton on Saturday.

Oakville travelled to Collingwood for a showdown against the Blues; heading into this game, the Blades would be without Chase Strychaluk, who was serving a one-game suspension, but Josh Kudo would be back in the lineup. Kudo served his one-game suspension against Milton.

The game saw no scoring in the first 10 minutes of the first period as both Oakville Blade Cole DeFazio and Collingwood goaltender Noah Park stood firm for their clubs.

The game saw its first goal when Brandon Bowie set up Michael Tiveron for a one-timer to give the Blades the first goal of the hockey game and a 1-0 lead.

However, Collingwood answered right back just over a minute later with a goal by Adam OMarra assisted by Jack Piper to tie the game 1-1.

The Blades found themselves on the power play in the second and looked to take advantage.

Brendan Bowie passed the puck to Ethan Sullivan, who sent the puck to Parker Murray. Murray sniped it into the back of the net to give the Blades a 2-1 lead.

The Blades held that lead until the end of the period and went into intermission ahead by one goal.

Neither team scored during the third period, but the crowd was given an outstanding performance by Cole DeFazio and the Blades defence, who held the 2-1 win for the Blades.

October 16, 2021. Oakville Vs Georgetown

The next day the Oakville Blades travelled to Georgetown to play the undefeated Georgetown Raiders.

Georgetown was going to be a formidable opponent for Oakville as they came into this game trying to give the Raiders their first loss of the season; as the old saying goes, “if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Chase Strychaluk was back from a suspension, bringing more firepower back to the offensive lineup.

Georgetown opened up the scoring at 10:35 into the first period with a goal by Eric Bertelsen, assisted by Robert Strachan and Kyle Kussman.

The first period ended with the Blades down 1-0, after taking three penalties.

Near the end of the second period, Georgetown’s Rhys Chiddenton scored, assisted by Owen Holmes and Eric Bertelsen, giving the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

The third period began with the Blades looking to prove something that they could hang with the top-tier teams in the league.

The Blades cut the deficit to one after a goal by Chase Strychaluk, assisted by Owen Wilson and Ethan Sullivan.

The Blades struck again with a goal by Josh Kudo assisted by Mason Zebeski and Cole Weinger, tying the game at two goals per side.

The third period ended at 2-2, bringing the game to overtime.

The Blades have had much success in overtime with wins in both of their overtime games.

Unfortunately, their luck ran out after Rhys Chiddenton scored on the Blades' goaltender, Cole DeFazio. Guvenal Jack and Andrew Della Rovere assisted Chiddenton. The goal gave the Raiders the 3-2 win and kept their undefeated season intact.

The Blades would get a point for the game, giving them nine points for the season. They are three points behind the West Division leader, the Georgetown Raiders.

You can watch the Oakville Blades play their next home game at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on Friday, Oct. 29. The puck drops at 7:00 PM.