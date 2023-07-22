Thomas A. Blakelock High School wins OFSAA AA Championship

× Expand Pete Freill

Thomas A. Blakelock High School's senior girl's soccer team won the OFSAA AA championship, beating St. Mary's of Sault St. Marie 1-0 in the final of a shootout. This victory marks the second time the school has ever won an OFSAA Championship, with the high school's first title coming from the school's volleyball team earlier in the school year.

"Winning OFSAA was exhilarating and a fabulous experience/memory for all of the girls and myself," head coach Ken Bulter commented on the team's performance this season.

"The team dominated our opponents throughout the tournament, winning seven straight games with a combined score of 28-1 (28 Goals For and 1 Against)."

The team worked hard throughout the season, winning six of seven tournaments and sweeping the competition 24-1-1, with their only loss coming in a shootout in the finals at the TAB tournament.

The head coach also has some special mentions from some of the players.

Sienna Caesar, who was captain, the top scorer and a thrilling player to watch.

Kennedy Roode (captain), graduating Sr., won the academic athlete of the year with a 4.0 GPA.

Carsyn Weber (captain) and Jasmine Haneberry were stalwarts on the defensive end.

Sarah Hare and Holly Brimacombe, who tag-teamed goalkeeper duties and only allowed 12 goals against all year and only one against at OFSAA.

