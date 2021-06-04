Blue Jays 50/50 Draw this week to support Challenger Baseball in Oakville

× Expand Tim Gouw (Unsplash)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Jays Care Foundation are rallying together this weekend to support an Oakville organization with a special 50/50 Draw this Sunday, June 6, 2021.

"As part of National AccessAbility Week," says Jeremy Knight with the Jays Care Foundation, "Jays Care is running a special 50/50 draw with all proceeds supporting Challenger Baseball."

Challenger Baseball is an adaptive baseball program for children and youth living with disabilities. While based in Nova Scotia, Challenger Baseball operates a large program in Oakville as part of the Oakville Little League. Jays Care also say the Oakville program will be one directly supported through this week's special draw.

Each year, according to the organization, "Challenger Baseball gives thousands of kids the opportunity to learn important life skills through the game of baseball, and experience the joy of being part of a team."

× Expand Jays Care Foundation

A 50/50 Draw is a charitable game where anyone age 18 and over buys a ticket(s) with a number. When tickets are drawn at the end of the sale, 50% of all money raised goes to Challenger Baseball and 50% of proceeds go to whoever has the winning ticket.

"The jackpot that you [the winner] could take home is already over $150,000," and the prize for the winner is expected to get bigger before the draw later this week.

Sales are open through 10 p.m. this June 6, 2021 following the Blue Jays home game (played in Buffalo, NY) against the Houston Astros. "All funds raised through the draw will directly support a safe return to Challenger Baseball, including for athletes in Oakville," says Knight.

Tickets for this weekend's draw are now available at bluejays.com/5050. Anyone who wishes to participate (and win) must be 18 years of age or older and located in Ontario to purchase.