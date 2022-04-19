Buffalo Sabres sign Oakville Native Josh Bloom to an entry level contract

× Expand Oakville blades

On April 18, 2022, the Buffalo Sabres signed Oakville native Josh Bloom to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season. 18-year-old Bloom, a Left Wing, played for the Oakville Blades during the 2018/19 season.

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Bloom in the third round in the 2021 NHL draft, 95th overall.

This year, Bloom scored 30 goals and 31 assists, totalling 61 points with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill said, “One of the first things you'll notice with Josh is his speed. The way he can crash the net and get past defenders is a coach's dream."

With the Saginaw Spirit not making the OHL playoffs, Bloom can finish his 2022 season with the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate team, the Rochester Americans on an Ametuer Tryout Contract.

When asked about how his offensive game excelled this year in Saginaw, Bloom said, “My coach put me in great situations. My linemates were unbelievable in helping me succeed this year, and I think that has a lot to do with my success.”

Bloom is focused on helping the Rochester Americans in their quest for the Calder Cup.

Bloom will make his AHL debut on April 19th, and he hopes to have a big impact.