Callum Croskery commits to USHL's Chicago Steel

Oakville Rangers defenceman Callum Croskery has committed to play for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The decision, announced last Tuesday, Feb. 27, was slightly shocking since Croskery was supposed to be a high pick in this year's OHL draft. He ultimately decided to take a different route after discussions with friends, family, and advisors.

"I’ve known for a little while now that college hockey is the right path for my development," said Croskery. "Ever since I was a kid I’ve had dreams of playing college hockey."

So what is the USHL, and who are the Chicago Steel?

The USHL is an American equivalent of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) as it is also a league for players in their late teens to continue their development by going up against the best players in their age groups.

But the big difference between the USHL and the CHL is that the USHL can help players earn NCAA Division 1 scholarships, whereas the CHL cannot.

The CHL can’t help players get scholarships because the NCAA considers the CHL to be professional hockey because players in the CHL can receive up to $250 a month.

Junior A hockey like the OJHL which is where the Oakville Blades play is not considered professional because the players do not receive any payment.

The Chicago Steel, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the USHL over the past 10 years and have helped several recent NHL players on their journey.

Some of their alumni include former first overall pick Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres who after he played with the Steel received a scholarship from the University of Michigan, 2023 third overall pick Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets who also played at Michigan after his time with the Steel, and projected 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini who is currently in the top five in NCAA scoring with Boston University.

"To even be considered in a list of names like that is surreal…[Chicago's] track record speaks for itself and I’m really excited to play there next year," says Croskery.

Although Croskery has his future team set up, he is still not done with his current team.

The U16 Rangers team is primed and ready for the upcoming OMHA tournament that will take place in Brampton from March 15-17th.

After that, the club will look to qualify for the OHL Cup and bring the all-important championship back home.