Calum Ritchie wins January's OHL Player of the Month

It's been an extremely productive month for Oakville’s Calum Ritchie: he has been named OHL’s Player of the Month for January.

Ritchie recorded 26 points in 13 games for the Oshawa Generals last month. He is also currently riding a nine-game point streak as of yesterday, February 7.

Aside from his incredible January, Ritchie has led the Oshawa Generals in scoring with 56 points in 32 games; he's a big reason why second in the Eastern Conference just one point behind the Sudbury Wolves.

"I think we are just playing good hockey," said Ritchie about the Generals’ success.

"We are playing the way that Generals hockey is meant to be played. We’re playing fast, physical, and we are putting pucks on the net."

"That’s the way we need to keep playing and we need to keep buying into that."

Calum’s recent success didn't come without a few bumps in the road. He started the season in the press box recovering from a shoulder surgery that took place in the off-season.

Ritchie missed the first month of the season and watched from afar as his team took the ice in October.

"Missing the start of the season and not being able to be with the guys was tough," he says.

But Ritchie pushed through his rehabilitation process and got cleared to play in November and made his season debut against the Kingston Frontenacs where he recorded one goal and one assist.

With his finally returning to form (and playing better than he ever has), now he's looking to potentially getting an entry-level contract from the Colorado Avalanche, who drafted him 27th overall in the NHL draft this past June.

Ritchie denied to comment on the topic of a contract but with the Colorado Avalanche having a sparse prospect pool. They were ranked No. 26 on Scott Wheeler of The Athletic’s prospect rankings. With all of those factors, you would think that the Avalanche would want to get him signed as soon as they can.

But as of right now, Ritchie hopes to continue his great season and hopes to bring a memorial cup back to Oshawa.