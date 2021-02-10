Canadian Ski Council announces start of Ontario's slope season

× Expand Photo: Canadian Ski Council

While all of January and part of February was lost for the ski season, Ontarians have reason to celebrate - the ski and snowboard season will soon resume!

The provincial government made an announcement that (with regional operational adaptations) some ski lifts in Ontario can can as early as tomorrow, February 11, 2021. Most remaining areas, including Halton region, will be allowed to re-open in the Grey-Lockdown level on Tuesday, February 16.

This return to the slopes comes as stay-at-home orders are lifted and most other outdoor snow recreational activities can resume. There still will be, as with all businesses these days, multiple changes to protect skiiers and snowboarders. The Canadian Ski Council has outlined some of these changes, including:

Face masks/coverings must be worn to use a ski lift

General capacity limits that will be adhered to

All rentals that will resume, with the resorts adding sanitization measures

Ski lessons that can be offered with conditions, including physical distancing

"Call ahead or visit the ski area’s website to learn about what you need to know, before you go," advises Kevin Nichol, President of the Ontario Ski Resorts Association (OSRA).

"Resorts have well established COVID-19 operational plans that help ensure a safe and healthy day on the slopes. From online ticketing to limiting chalet access, this is a different ski season, but a very welcome one. Just plan ahead to know what to expect and how to ski within the new rules," Nichol advises.

To learn more, visit www.skiontario.ca.