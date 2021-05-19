Centennial Pool update May 2021

The Centennial Pool at 120 Navy Street, constructed in 1967, is an aging facility and has had various maintenance issues over the last five years or so. Consequently, Council decided to close the existing pool and incorporate a new and substantially enhanced swimming facility in the new Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre located on Reynolds Avenue. This community centre has recently been opened to the public (subject to Covid-19 restrictions).

The existing, decommissioned pool is to be demolished at some time in the future, although no schedule for this has been decided by Council. The exterior of the building requires some minor repairs to maintain its integrity. Site studies and evaluations are required to design future use of the space.

Oakville News Interior of Centennial Pool being used for film set

Many of our residents may have noticed that the facility is currently being used as a film set for the movie “Slumberland,” a children’s feature, which will be completed in late May.

The filming program may be extended into next year and possibly thereafter until the re-imaging of the public space has been defined and incorporated into plans for the Downtown Cultural Hub.

